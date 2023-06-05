 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/5/23

It appears the long awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)


Is Ukraine's counteroffensive finally underway? . FRANCE 24 English With Russia claiming to have repelled a major Ukrainian attack in Donetsk, and with other fighting reported along the frontline, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: FRANCE 24 English)   Details   DMCA

France 24 presenter stating counteroffensive is underway.

It appears the long delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive against the Russian forces in the country has begun.

At this time there is no way to verify the statements made by either side yet according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) "owing to air strikes and artillery fire" some 60 miles "west of Donetsk, the Ukrainian forces incurred significant losses." [1]

According to the MOD, "in the last 24 hours Ukraine has lost up to 900 service members, 16 tanks, 33 armored and 14 ordinary vehicles. It failed to accomplish its goals".

"Ukraine's General Staff provided no comment on the counteroffensive saying only that there had been 29 combat clashes in the Donetsk and neighboring Lugansk regions in the last 24 hours".

Without addressing the Russian MOD directly the Ukrainians did accuse Russia of spreading false information about the counteroffensive.

Now regardless of the authenticity of the Russian MOD's assessment of the Ukrainian counteroffensive there are a few things that need to be understood.

The Russians have air supremacy, superior artillery, tanks, accurate missiles and drones and a trained army now numbering in the hundreds of thousands that have fought and captured significant territory in eastern and southeast Ukraine. The Sea of Azov is now a Russian "lake".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend