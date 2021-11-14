It Is Written In Stone!

Have you watched the History channels' 'Ancient Aliens' series? They show massive stone edifices comprised of stones some of which weigh more than 1600 tons! These structures are more than ten thousand years old and the narrator asks the bone-headed question "Do you think our ancestors had ET help with these structures?"

Today, with our technology and machinery, we cannot quarry, move, lift and precision shape a stone to fit so perfectly. Of course ETs were running that show--Good Grief! This is not idle talk. The 6000-year-old Sumerian clay tablets, translated by Zecharia Sitchin, speaks to the ET running the lives of we humans for 400,000 years. A cadre of these beings were present on planet to run their affairs for most of that period of time, per the tablets, which are the most complete record of our miserable history here. These ET are here solely to mine the resources of this planet and their interest in us is to help them accomplish this as slaves. Today there are far more of us than they need or want.

For some reason these ET left the planet a mere four to five thousand years ago and put the mining operation in the hands of human surrogates who have sold their souls to a different species of consciousness. The control mechanisms for the plunder of the planet and the management of the burgeoning human population are the institutions like: political, military, financial, higher education, corporations and more. Their role is to manage our perception and keep us distracted and out of the way so the plunder, the rape and pillage of our beautiful planet can proceed unimpeded.

There are many, many think tanks that co-ordinate the roles and activities of the institutions and make adjustments as necessary to tweak their perception-management responsibilities. Not that often but the murder of 3000 American citizens in another 9/11 event is already one of many possibilities.

So now you should understand that the extractive industries, the energy companies will never stop plundering the resources of this planet for their rulers. Destroying the life force of the planet is a lessor concern than serving those who own them.

And do consider that our military running rampant across Africa to secure regions ripe with resources desired by their, our true controllers, to insure access for the extractive industries. The owners of the resources, the people of the region, are of no consequence. Our military will insure the local leader will allow access or install one who will.

Again, yes, ET moved and shaped those stones and yes they are still running the planet, our lives, through human surrogates. I recommend Zacharia Sitchin's book "Genesis Revisited' as the most concise of his translations which speak to these things.

The real point of the above is my fervent hope that I can help us all see past the perception-managed mindset imposed on us. All of the institutions are controlled by the surrogates and cannot be used by us to create a better future for ourselves or our children. The best we can do for ourselves in this now moment is to 'see' the hand that controls the planet and us. We are marginally self-aware beings and easy to control but enough of us have now transcended these limitations such that we can step up to this first small necessary accomplishment, free ourselves from the purposeful distractions and stop complaining about the effects of the problem and 'see' , finally, the source of our plight.

It Is Written In Stone!

Don Scotten

scotten6@gmail.com