Israel's Cover-up of its Killing of Palestinian-American Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is Reminiscent of the USS Liberty

On May 11, 2022 Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh was doing her job as a journalist. She was reporting on an incursion by Israeli occupation forces (I don't call them by their official name of Israeli Defense Forces due to the fact they are not defending, they are occupying land that does not belong to them) against the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament-based, cruelly and illegally, occupied Palestinian West Bank. A member of the Israeli occupation forces shot Shireen in the head with an armor piercing round, killing her. At the time she was killed, she was wearing a helmet with "PRESS" written on it in large bold letters, as well as a vest with "PRESS" written on the front and back in large bold letters.

The Israeli government conducted an "investigation" into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. On Monday, September 5, they released the unsurprising results of their investigation. They did not state the truth, that she was targeted and murdered by a member of the Israeli occupation forces. Instead, they claim that it is highly probable that she was shot and killed by an Israeli occupier who accidentally shot and killed here, BUT the shooter may have been a Palestinian gunman. They included the possibility of a Palestinian gunman even though two videos of the horrific killing, as well as a forensic audio test, makes clear there were no Palestinian gunmen defending against the Jewish occupiers and the only shooting was done by Israeli occupation forces.

This act of religious violence and cover-up by the Jewish state of Israel against Shireen Abu Akleh reminds me of a much larger act of religious violence by Israel and the ensuing cover-up. The larger incident happened on June 8, 1967. The USS Liberty was an intelligence gathering US Navy ship. It was in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea off of Egypt. It was monitoring the ongoing Six-Day War which Israel started against its Arab neighbors. The USS Liberty was sailing with clear skies and flying a large American flag. It suddenly and without warning was attacked by Israeli fighter jets that bombed it with napalm, strafed its deck and fired rockets into the American Navy ship. In a coordinated attack, Israeli torpedo boats hit the USS Liberty with torpedoes and heavy machinegun fire. The Israelis killed two US Marines and 32 US sailors and wounded 171 other Americans. The deadly and unprovoked cowardly Israeli attack stopped only after the heroic crew of the USS Liberty were able to send a message under fire to the US fleet in the Mediterranean that they were under attack and needed immediate assistance.

Israeli officials said the deadly and sustained attack on the USS Liberty was an accident! US politicians from both parties, including Lyndon Johnson who was in the White House at that time, accepted Israel's lie/excuse! The surviving crew members of the USS Liberty do not at all buy Israel's lie that the attack was an accident. Here is a must-see fascinating, important, informative and moving documentary film, Justice For Liberty, based on interviews with the survivors, about the devastating Israeli sneak attack on the USS Liberty. Since US politicians from both parties clearly care much more about their own political careers than they do about America and American servicemen, as is obvious based on their do-nothing response to the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, there is no reason they will upset the Israel lobby, which their political careers depend on, over the Israeli murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

To understand Israel's ungodly, cruel and illegal expanding occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and Palestinian East Jerusalem, we need to objectively read the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament. The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Hebrew Bible/OT claim that God gave the Jews a gift of real estate, which makes up much of the Middle East. Judaism claims this is part of the Word of God. The Israeli government, which is much more theocratic than democratic, endorses this false religious claim. This is frequently made evident in speeches given by Israeli leaders, as was the case when Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, gave a speech at the UN in which he held up a Hebrew Bible and stated:

"We do have biblical rights to the land. Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or Jew - you read the Bible, you read the stories of the Bible - it's all there. This is our deed to the land. That's biblical."

Because of the Israeli belief in their Hebrew Bible, religious Jews and the Israeli government, as well as millions of Zionist Christians in the US and around the world, sincerely believe the Jews are God's chosen people "above all people that are upon the face of the earth" (Deuteronomy 7:6) and that God gave them the "land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates" (Genesis 15:18). Based on this, after the Jewish state of Israel finishes stealing all the land from the Palestinians, they will extend their landgrab still further, since between the river of Egypt and the Euphrates river is much more land than what belongs to the Palestinians.

We should all take this advice from Albert Einstein: "A new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move to higher levels."

Israel should add to the above advice from Einstein, this advice, also from Albert Einstein:

"Should we be unable to find a way to honest cooperation and honest pacts with the Arabs, then we have learned absolutely nothing during our 2,000 years of suffering and deserve all that will come to us."