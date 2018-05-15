Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Israel At 70: Time To Celebrate And Time To Lament

By       Message Alon Ben-Meir       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/15/18

Author 501501
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From Alon Ben-Meir Website

From en.wikipedia.org: Israel-Palestine {MID-292740}
Israel-Palestine
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

At 70, Israel has every reason to celebrate its remarkable achievements that every Israeli can take pride in, as they witnessed the redemption of the Jews they have been dreaming of, but never though they could realize. Israel's accomplishments in various walks of life have made the country a global power; it did so with one hand tied behind its back as the country fought wars, battled violent extremism, and struggled economically, while wrestling against all odds to survive.

Even with these extraordinary achievements, however, Israel remains marred by the continuing conflicts with the Palestinians, suffers domestically from political and social polarization and economic disparity, and is threatened with the loss of its Jewish national identity. The country is consumed by internal conflict and beleaguered by a dysfunctional political system, while its citizens live with a heightened sense of insecurity and concern about an uncertain future.

Israel's achievements are wide in range and scope. Indeed, no country has been able to achieve as much in so many fields of study in such a short period of time. In science and technology, Israel has registered remarkable breakthroughs rivaling nearly every country except for the US. Israelis have earned 12 Nobel awards in several fields, especially in chemistry.

- Advertisement -

Economically, Israel has moved from being dependent on foreign aid to independent, increasing its gross domestic product sixfold since its inception. To highlight Israel's economic achievements, Israel's GDP in 2016 was $348 billion, versus $333 billion for Egypt with a population of nearly 100 million people.

In the field of medicine, Israel is the home of one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, and Israeli scientists have made great advancements in medical research, including the development of medications treating multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

Israel has developed major civilian and military industries that rival many European countries, while becoming a nuclear power (a well-known secret) with the most powerful military in the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

Israeli academic researchers have made groundbreaking contributions in a number of fields, and its number of university graduates is among the highest of developed nations. In agriculture, water desalination and conservation, and afforestation, Israel registered major breakthroughs.

Notwithstanding these unrivaled successes, there is much to lament about Israel's failures to address its multiple domestic and foreign crises. Israel is existentially threatened while suffering from social and political malaise, eroding its social fabric and seriously endangering its viability as an independent state that is secure and at peace.

Israel's democracy is eroding with the freedom of the press being increasingly subject to military censorship and gag orders. Journalists often face travel restrictions and government-funded media outlets are influenced to report on behalf of the government's policies.

Corruption at the highest levels of government and businesses is rampant. Prime Minister Netanyahu and his predecessors Ehud Olmert, Ariel Sharon, and Ehud Barak have all been investigated for graft along with several cabinet ministers; Olmert ended up serving time in jail.

Discrimination against Israeli Arabs and Jews of darker skin is widespread. The Israeli population is becoming increasingly polarized, and the political divide is chipping away at the heart of Israeli democracy as "us versus them" has become the popular mantra.

The religious institutions are gaining ever more political sway and alienating religiously reform-minded American and European Jews because of their zealotry. The population is moving to the right-of-center, leaving liberals with shrinking room to articulate their political ideology. Instead they find themselves adopting much of the right-of-center's policies only to remain politically relevant.

- Advertisement -

Israel has forgotten its own history as a people driven from their homes, facing discrimination, expulsion, and death. By deporting mostly African migrants fleeing starvation and war in their home countries, Israel is forfeiting its moral obligations.

Demographically, Israel faces imminent danger of losing its Jewish majority, particularly because of decreasing immigration, increasing emigration, and low birth rate compared to the Palestinians. Many young Israelis are leaving mostly because of the government's policies in relation to the unending conflict with the Palestinians. Between 1990 and 2014, over 526,000 emigrated from Israel, and only 229,000 returned.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. His dedication to writing about, analyzing, and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Army Of Islam" -- Erdogan's Plot Against Israel

Time To Kick Turkey Out Of NATO

Kosovo And Erdogan's Dangerous Islamic Agenda

Is A War Between Israel And Iran/Hezbollah Imminent?

How The Ideological Siege Undermines The Peace Process

Basking In The Shadows Of The Ottoman Era

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 