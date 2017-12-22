

The Outsider by Albert Camus

"The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion". --Albert Camus

As a philosophy, Anarchy has many shapes and shades. In popular culture, it's most commonly associated with rebellion, lawlessness and destruction. But in the real world, there are several dozen types, including Capitalist, Feminist, Christian, Naturalist and Pacifist, just to name a few. The one thing all have in common is a belief that authority-based hierarchical organizations infringe on basic personal liberty. Styles of opposition can range from the anti-social criminal enterprises such as depicted by TV's Sons of Anarchy, to one of the many non-violent political strains such as Libertarianism (yes, Libertarianism is considered a type of anarchy).

A more in-depth look at the subject can easily be accomplished via web search. The point I want to make here is that despite all their effort at detailed analysis and explanation, intellectually based versions of anarchy are inherently limited. They may succeed in minimizing the effect of authority and control, but they cannot eliminate it altogether. For example, even if the federal government were reduced to the size of a deer tick, it would still have some degree of control. In truth, authentic freedom can't and won't be manifested as long as the focus is on ways and means external to the individual.

We Don't Need No Stinking Badges!

In contrast to the common forms of anarchy, let's imagine another kind which focuses on personal freedom in its most elemental form. This form circumvents every gear and lever in the social-potitical machine. Let's call it Intuitive Anarchy, a term that expresses the notion of a totally different approach to dealing with authority. Instead of opposing it, Intuitive Anarchy bypasses authority altogether. And it is able to do so because it recognizes the intrinsic authority that all humans are born with, but which most fail to grasp. This basic authority, which could also be called original authority (some would call it original sin), is the true source of personal empowerment and freedom. It renders all external authority fundamentally powerless.

Original authority is only actualized by connecting with the individual's inherent transcendent core. This transcendent core is not subject to, and more importantly, has no need to be subject to, "principalities and powers". The transcendent core is able to nullify external authority because it is not controlled by ego (small self) needs. Its only desire is to experience connection with a larger, more inclusive identity. In contrast, the behavior of an average human being is motivated by the ego's self-interest - what I want, what I need, what is mine, what or who I need to be protected from. The ego relies on right-brain functioning to gather information and make decisions based on what it believes to be facts and reason. It deceives its host by planting the conviction that logic determines their choices when unconscious motivators are actually doing the work.

The transcendent core, on the other hand, connects us with a vast and far more reliable way of knowing - intuition. Even though intuition is available to all, it is not fully understood and accessible to most. Intuition is related to introspection and feelings, things that people (mostly men) work very hard to avoid. Traditional education trains the thinking mind, while failing to value and nurture intuitive sensitivity. Music and art classes, the closest the system has come to encouraging this side of the mind, have been systematically cut back or eliminated altogether.

The "F" Word

