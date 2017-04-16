

1972 South Vietnamese citizens seek shelter during the Vietnam War.

The other day Mr. Trump gave the order as our new ' Commander in Grief ' to drop the 21,000 pound (that's over 10 tons folks) Monster Bomb. They said they had to totally destroy the tunnel system that ISIS, or whatever the hell these so-called "crazy jihadists" happen to be called, are using in Afghanistan near the Pakistan border.

Doesn't it remind you of what our Vietnam era military tried to do against the Viet Cong, what with all their tunnel systems? Did it do anything at all? You should know the answer: "NO!" The more we 'Shock and Awed' the VC, the more they kept on growing. We tried everything at our disposal at the time.

Remember the scene in Coppola's "Apocalypse Now movie when the Robert Duvall Air Calvary (Helicopter corps.) commander shouted "I love the smell of Napalm in the morning!"? He had just ordered an Air Force carpet bombing attack with Napalm on an area nearby to his group... so that they could go surfing, by the way.

The important point is that our military did all we could, dropping more bombs than we dropped for the entire WW2... with no positive result. We tortured, we assassinated, we did it all... to no avail.

This writer was in my home during Hurricane Mathew this past Oct 7th. My wife and I and our two kittens were laying on the floor of our master bedroom when the 100 mph winds and driving rain came through. When I looked out my bedroom window and saw the trees behind our house swaying ominously, I shouted to my wife "I'm scared to sh*t! If a tree goes through our bedroom window we can all be killed!".

Then, as (bad) luck would have it, a tree did go through our home, but not our bedroom window, rather the roof. When we needed to evacuate, we had to wait for one hour for the winds to die down... there were too many trees in our front yard near to our parked car. Can anyone even pretend to imagine what a person must feel being below one of our missiles or bombs (no need to imagine the Monster Bomb) as it whistles down to destroy, or for choice of a more appropriate word, to vaporize?

It seems that each time we decide to 'out' terrorists (or those we think are) the collateral damage kills more innocent people than those we are after. And the idiots out there keep asking "Why do they hate us? Why do their numbers keep increasing? "

Mr. Trump has his approval ratings (which have been at historic lows for a new president) soar whenever he becomes Mr. Tough guy. Like all the chicken hawks from the Bush/ Cheney gang, and there were a myriad in top positions, the new Trump crew is filled with people who cheered for 'War on Iraq 1 and 2', yet never dared join up and serve at the time. For those, like Trump himself and the other 'too old to fight' guys, did any of them dare to push their kids to sign up and 'fight the good fight' against Saddam 1 and Saddam 2?

Trump even has backed off from his friendly relations with Russia, caving in to the pressure. He has joined into the Neo-Con camp that desperately needs a new Cold War with Russia to justify the obscene ballooning of military spending. It seems that these 'short subjects' of war on the "A-rabs" just won't become the feature film the Pentagon and War Economy needs. It needs the "Russkies" in the show. Ms. Hillary, the 'Wicked Witch', is liking her lips right now, along with her Democratic Party stooges.

For all those fools out there who believed that 'Trump the Populist' was going to adjust the economy and back off from 'foreign entanglements'"wake up! The only real paying jobs will be for the war industries, whose top execs and shareholders will make a fortune and trickle down to the serfs a few added crumbs to their tables.

For all those evangelicals who voted for Trump and 'good Christian' Pence: Jesus loves you. I just don't think he blessed that Monster Bomb or all the other WMDs that your tax money is paying for... instead of better roads, infrastructure, health care...

PA Farruggio, Easter 2017