Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Season of the Rich

By       Message Philip Farruggio       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/25/17

Author 1457
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many thanks to songwriter and singer Donovan's Season of the Witch for inspiration.

As New Year 2018 is before us, we are truly in a "Season of the RICH". One need not be an accountant or financial whiz to know that this so called 'Tax Reform Bill' is a super-rich man's gift to the super-rich. Alas, all you suckers out there are, like this writer, a few paychecks away from financial uncertainty. The less than one thousand dollars extra per year that this bill will throw you is nothing compared to the mega million$ the super-rich and the large corporations will see added to their spreadsheets. Some of you still hold steady to the hogwash that the Trump team and the mainstream presstitute media are selling: "The more the super-rich save in taxes the more that will be reinvested in our economy". Remember the two phony Wall Street bailouts, one under Junior Bush, and the second under Obama? All they did was allow predators to give each other bonuses and more stock buybacks.

- Advertisement -

We are living in an age here in an Amerika that not only rivals the infamous Gilded Age (1870-1890) but surpasses it! The CEOs of major Fortune 500 companies earn in excess of 300 times that of their average worker. Matter of fact, between 1978 and 2014 CEO pay increased by over 1000% while that of their average worker increased by 11%. That was three years ago... now it is worse! Yet, as with the phony Wall Street bailouts, many Amerikans still believe that the super-rich deserve it. After all, my friend Dante informs me: "The rich pay most of the taxes." Oh really. Well, go to the gas pump and see how much in tax money is collected each time you fill up. Multiply that by the 99+ % of us, compared to the fraction of 1% who gas up. Who pays more of that tax? Oh, and check out the sales tax collected on a toaster or toaster oven. Every home usually has one right? Well, once again do the multiplying and see how many toasters we 99+ % have compared to our super-rich fellow citizens. Get my drift? Bottom line: We working stiffs and the poor are taxed the most!


George Wallace .Segregation Forever. Speech Transcript: .Today I have stood, where once Jefferson Davis stood, and took an oath to my people. It is very appropriate then that from this Cradle of the Confederacy, this very Heart of the...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: SpacePineapple)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

You remember the words of the late Governor George Wallace on January of 1963: " Segregation Now, Segregation Tomorrow, Segregation Forever" Well, the time has come for we working stiffs to join in with our own mantra: Socialism Now, Socialism Tomorrow, Socialism Forever! To those out there who think that this is a call for communism, sorry. No, to this writer true socialism means that the major interests of the public , like banking, energy, transportation, health care and medicine, rental housing, education, elections, infrastructure repair, to name but a few, should be nonprofit. What this would do, among other things, is allow small business to prosper and flourish. Let the entrepreneurs succeed in small business. Imagine if all privately owned small businesses had real and viable profit sharing for all employees. Imagine how productivity would increase if each working stiff at such a place had a stake in it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Philip A Farruggio is an activist leader, free lance columnist and small businessman. He is blue collar from birth, as both his dad and grandad were Brooklyn , NYC longshoremen. Philip has a BA from Brooklyn College ( class of ' 74 ) in Speech (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And Empires Die

Wag the Donkey

Hurricane Wars

Dancing With the Beast

The Elephant ( and Jackass ) in the Room

2017 Amerika: A New Reich

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 2062 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Power concedes nothing without demand.

It never has. It never will!


And that is my theory as to why the monsters in this country who really pulled off 9/11 did so, to justify the police state they've built since then to thwart any rebellion or crush it without mercy if it does occur.


Our glorious 'heroes' in uniform (police and military) will slaughter us in the streets without hesitation.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 25, 2017 at 10:08:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 