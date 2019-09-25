 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/25/19

Impeachment Chess Part 2: Forget About the Senate Role in Impeachment

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (304 fans)


Trump On Impeachment Talk After Ukraine Call: 'Democrat Witch Hunt, Here We Go Again' | MSNBC While speaking to reporters at the United Nations, President Donald Trump dismissed calls for his impeachment after acknowledging a controversial call with the .
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA

Forget about the role of the Senate in impeachment. The important action will be happening in the House. Reference to the Senate is a distraction. And suggesting that this impeachment will help the Republicans, like Bill Clinton's impeachment helped the Democrats is a fantasy or fear-mongering that is just wrong. The circumstances are profoundly different.

This is a follow-up on my article, Impeachment is a Chess, Not a Checkers Game, in which I wrote:

People who believe that impeachment is not worth doing because it will fail in the Senate are thinking checkers. But this is a chess game. It's not about removing Trump from office. It's about having access to the full power of impeachment hearings to investigate Trump.

The way I think about impeachment is the way I think about life-- it's the road, not the destination. Once the impeachment process is started, the revelations about Trump's corruption and criminality will start to emerge. The idea should be to keep the impeachment going as long as possible, with new testimonies and new releases of disclosures of corruption and treason on a regular basis.

Looking at impeachment as a process for removing the president is a top-down way of thinking about it. Looking at it as a key that gives access to investigative tools is the smarter, more strategic, bottom-up way of looking at it.

Ideally, it will get so bad for Trump that the Republicans will end up putting up someone else to run in the general election. They'll have to do it on relatively short notice. If that happens, it will totally neutralize Joe Biden's campaign. It will neutralize the DNC's main narrative. The candidates who focus on Trump will be neutralizes. The candidates who bring issues to the table will be the ones with the best chance of winning.

If Trump stays as the Republican candidate, the impeachment will damage him and persuade some of the people who voted for him not so much because they were voting for Trump as because they voted against Hillary. I think there are plenty of those people. Of course if the Democratic leadership goes top-down again and rigs the election, for example, through the influence of superdelegates, then they may not be able to convert the anti-Hillary voters to come back to the Democratic party.

It is sad, but not surprising to see that Donald Trump fueled the motivation to impeach by Pelosi by further engaging in impeachable acts.

It is highly unlikely that Republicans in the Senate will impeach, unless the American public makes it clear that Trump's behavior must be punished,

I am ambivalent about what I want to see happen. If Trump lingers in office until the January 2021 inauguration, he will be able to continue his corrupt reign. I am certain that what we know that he and his appointees have done that is unethical, illegal or impeachable is a tiny tip of the iceberg. But keeping him under investigation, at least through the November election, will increasingly erode the support of both Trump and the Republican party brand, making a Democratic takeover of the Senate and the White House, and an increased control of the House even more likely.

If the impeachment investigation leads to Trump being removed by the Senate, or if it forces him to resign, that will lead to Pence becoming president. He is no more trustworthy, but he might not be as stupid, not as likely to get caught as Trump. Some have brought up the idea that Mike Pence might be impeachable. There's little talk of that. And it is even more unlikely that both Trump AND Pence would be impeached by the Senate. Sadly, it is highly likely that Mike Pence, if he is installed as president, will pardon Trump.

If Trump is impeached or if he resigns, then the GOP will have to jump into overdrive finding a presidential candidate. That will be interesting. Will we see re-runs of Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rudy Giuliani? I wouldn't be surprised.

What are your thoughts?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093
(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 377 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

My problem is, as bad as the dump is the VP is even worse in many ways.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 3:45:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Oct 1, 2011), 34 fans, 79 articles, 1289 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am totally opposed to the attempted impeachment of President Trump for the following reasons:

1. Almost all politicians at the national level are corrupt to the core. They were incubated in the putrid rights of passage they had to satisfy.

2. Trump was never a politician before being elected.

3. Unless he reverses course he will be the least surrogate murderer of every US president save the two who died in office after just one month there, not having had any time to do any surrogate murdering.

4. Trump is exactly right in opposing our immigration policies, initiated eons ago by the corrupt power elite who want cheap labor and a culturally divided country.

5. He is exactly right in his foreign trade policies, which have always favored big corporations and harmed poorer countries like Mexico.

6. He is exactly right in extracting us from Syria, and he is masterfully giving the deep state and military hawks carrots and sticks to achieve his major foreign policy objectives while avoiding so far getting assassinated by our own government, which sadly befell JFK learned.

7. Senator Pelosi personifies the corrupt power elite of Government America, the toady for Corporate America in America's corpocracy. She is a kept woman, kept by Corporate America. She, not Trump, should be impeached. I didn't vote for Trump the first time, but I shall do so in 2020 because the impeachment movement will likely fall on its own self-serving face.

I am sure my views will rankle many OpEdNews readers, but so be it.


Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 4:28:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 