Brainwashed Americans believe that Kim Jong-un is responsible for the confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington, but nothing could be further from the truth. The real problem is not Kim's nuclear weapons but Washington's 65 year-long military occupation that continues to reinforce a political solution that was arbitrarily imposed on a sovereign nation in order to split the country in two, install a puppet regime in the south, establish a permanent military presence to defend US commercial interests, and maintain control of a strategically-located territory that is a critical part of Washington's plan to encircle Russia and China to remain the dominant global power throughout the century. Simply put, Washington is 100 percent responsible for the current confrontation just as it has been responsible for every flare-up for the last seven decades.

Even so, fighting back against the relentless outpouring of US-backed state propaganda is no easy task. So allow me to defend the position of the DPRK with just one, brief analogy that will help to put things into perspective:

Imagine if the Korean army decided to deploy tens of thousands of combat troops to fight on the side of the South during the Civil War. And let's say, that these forces were so successful that they were able to kill 3 million Americans while reducing every business and factory, every home and hospital, every church and university, to smoldering rubble. As a result of Korean meddling, the North was unable to win the war, but was forced to settle for an armistice that permanently split the US into North and South, allowing Korea to install its stooges in the capital of Richmond while it established military bases in every southern state from Virginia to Louisiana.

Let's say this arrangement worked for over six decades, due mainly to the efforts of Korean propagandists who derided any attempt at reconciliation, dialogue or reunification. Let's say, activists and politicians in the North pushed for a "Sunshine Policy" that would foster communication and better relations between the two sides, but their efforts were constantly sabotaged by self-serving imperial overlords who saw any move towards dialogue as a threat to their continued presence in the South, so they engaged in the same illicit practices the US engages in today, that is, sowing dissension, discord and division between the two sides, always provoking more trouble, more disharmony, more acrimony. Always and everywhere pushing forward the imperial agenda by turning the bulk of the world's population into Shia and Sunni.

Isn't that the Grand Plan; divide and conquer, pit one brother against the other, keep all of us at each others throats in order to justify the ongoing occupation, in order to justify the ongoing meddling, in order to justify the ongoing economic exploitation?

Of course, it is. The United States has never lifted its sanctions on North Korea, never treated their leaders with anything except contempt and brutality, and never made any sincere attempt to end the hostilities. Washington will not even sit down with a delegation from the DPRK to air their differences or discuss a path forward.

Why?

Is it because the DPRK is a Communist state? Is that it?

Heck, no. The US has open trade relations with China and Vietnam both of who share a similar Marxist ideology. Even more shocking, the US now employs an openly "Utopian" Marxist militia (the Kurdish YPG) in East Syria as its proxy-army in its fight to topple the government in Damascus. Think about that for a minute: Washington's shock troops in Syria are basically "a bunch of commies." I don't say that to criticize the Kurds (who share a similar ideology to my own) but to illustrate the contemptible lack of principle and utter hypocrisy of everything Washington says or does. Washington doesn't care what one's personal philosophy is. Washington cares about power. And anything that helps to enhance Washington's grip on global power, is the supreme good.

The United States refuses to sign a treaty with the North ending the war, refuses to sit down with delegates from the North, and refuses to provide any security assurances that they won't attack the North at anytime for any reason. This is Washington's policy towards the North, and yet we continue to read almost daily in the New York Times and Washington Post and the other "trusted" elite media, that the North is "threatening the US," that the North is impulsive and violent, and that the North must be punished for its defiance.

Baloney! The North is NOT responsible for the crisis on the peninsula. The US is responsible...100 percent responsible! Check out this excerpt from an article by David William Pear:

"Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to keep the message about anything but peace...It is not just Trump. A former top official for the Obama administration warned Moon that South Korea was not going to get anywhere with the North Koreans unless they have the 'US behind them...' The official went on to say, 'If South Koreans are viewed as running off the leash, it will exacerbate tension within the alliance.'" (U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea, The Unz Review) - Advertisement -

So South Korea is "off the leash" like a pathetic little poodle? Is that what he's saying?

This flippant quote deserves careful consideration, mainly because it is not just a "one-off," but rather summarizes the fundamental master-slave relationship between leaders in the South and their colonial Bossman in Washington.

