Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

ISIS as Place Setters

By       Message Mark Taliano     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

"ISIS" is a product of the US Military-Intelligence complex. The word itself connotes "ISlam", and so from the very beginning the construct serves to create Islamophobia, which is a necessary pre-condition for the US Empire's holocaust-creating footprint overseas [1]. War requires hatred and ISIS fits the bill. The fact that ISIS' deeds are entirely anti-Islamic is of no importance.

Rita Katz [2] et al. beheading videos and domestic false flag terrorism all serve the necessary function of engineering consent for a War On Terror which features as its main star the West's very own terror proxies -- ISIS. ISIS itself is a false flag in the sense that whereas ISIS is the designated enemy, the psychological operation conceals the fact that ISIS is also us -- they are the Empire's foot soldiers.

- Advertisement -

In terms of military strategy, ISIS is used as a "place-setter". Empire directs ISIS to areas that it wants to destroy -- under the false pretext of going after its own assets (ISIS et al.) so that it can destroy the target area even as it relocates the "target".

- Advertisement -

Consider, for the example, Mosul, Iraq. Prof Chossudovsky explains in "The Engineered Destruction and Political Fragmentation of Iraq"[3] that the US co-opted the Iraqi military to "allow" ISIS into Mosul in the first place -- so that the city could then be destroyed, and civilians massacred, in the name of going after ISIS. Subsequently, ISIS was relocated from Mosul to Syria.

ISIS is also being used as a "place-setter" in Syria. Similar military strategies have been deployed in the occupation and destruction of Raqqa, Syria.

ISIS convoy leaves Raqqa, Syria

- Advertisement -

Similarly, the US coalition is using ISIS as a "place-setter" for a proposed "Kurdistan" region.[4]

Even as Syria and its allies defeat NATO terrorism, ISIS will continue to make its presence felt in areas of the world that dare to resist the US Empire's dictatorship.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Governing Agencies That Promote War Through Lies And Deceptions Need To Be Held Accountable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 