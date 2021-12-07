IRONIC: Supreme Court ruling will hurt Red State poor women as Blue State women maintain choice



It is ironic that "freedom-loving-don't-tread-on-me" Red States are taking away women's control of their bodies as Blue State women maintain theirs.

"If any combination of the three Supreme Court Justices appointed by the two presidents Bush and the three Supreme Court Justices appointed by Donald Trump decide to overturn Roe versus Wade and make each state the final authority on abortion law," Lawrence O'Donnell said. "Nothing will actually change for most women in America because the populations of the states that will not restrict abortion in any way are significantly larger than the populations of the states that might restrict or ban access to abortion."

He then elaborates.

"At this point in our history, Roe vs. Wade is simply protecting the women in very Republican states, protecting their liberty," Lawrence continued. "And in truth, Roe versus Wade is really only protecting the women in those states who cannot afford to travel to New York or California or Illinois or one of the many other states that will always safely and responsibly provide abortion services. No one rich in Mississippi will be affected by any change in this law. No Republican woman, rich woman in Mississippi, not one Republican rich daughter in Mississippi would ever be affected by the change in the law that the state of Mississippi is asking the court to approve. It would just be economically disadvantaged women in Mississippi who would then find themselves struggling to somehow come up with the money to be able to travel to another state in the pursuit of liberty."

The dog may have finally caught the car. What are they going to do now as they take the liberty of women in the Red States? Democrats, are you making your truthful impactful ads?

