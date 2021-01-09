I Showed Raffensperger Evidence of Wrongful Voter Purges. He Ignored It.

From Truthout

Atlanta Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is no hero. Since the release of the tape in which Raffensperger is heard resisting Donald Trump's bullying attempts to overturn Joe Biden's victory, the Georgia politician has been portrayed as a defender of democracy.

The record says otherwise. Republican Raffensperger did all he could leading up to the election to suppress the rights of legitimate voters including his overzealous, error-filled purge of more than 198,000 Georgians from the voter rolls before this year's elections.

This wholesale attack on the right to vote was called out in a report issued in September by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia.

As principal investigator and author of the report, I can tell you I was stunned at the breadth of his office's vote suppression tactics.

Indeed, Raffensperger has ducked and stalled to avoid a federal court's admonition to correct the voter rolls and restore these Georgians' rights.

And where did Trump get his ridiculous claim that Georgians were voting twice? This chestnut of disinformation came from Raffensperger himself. The GOP politician made this wild accusation of voter fraud two months before the November election, stating, Joe McCarthy-style, that he had proof that, "There are a thousand people who actually double voted" in the primaries. How many did the state ultimately name and arrest for this felony crime? Exactly none zero.

Just a month ago, his office issued a rule that would allow counties to reject a new voter's registration if the voter did not also have a car registered in Georgia. No car, no vote. Really?

This "emergency" rule was ostensibly proposed to prevent out-of-state residents from claiming a voting address in Georgia. But luckily, the NAACP got wind of this new trick snuck in on a Sunday afternoon and denounced it for what it was: a naked attempt to disenfranchise the "car-less," students and the poor.

On December 2, Black Voters Matter, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project sued Raffensperger to re-enfranchise more than 198,000 Georgians he'd removed from the voter rolls identified in the ACLU report.

A federal court requested the State meet with our team of experts to correct the "discrepancies" in Raffensperger's purge list. That kicked off a game of hide-and-seek as the secretary of state ducked and stalled, effectively preventing these voters from casting a ballot in this do-or-die Senate run-off.

The game verged on the tragicomic. Two weeks ago, with the election looming, a team of the nation's top civil rights attorneys joined LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, announcing on the State Capitol steps that they were going to the secretary of state's office for that meeting expected by the court.

Television cameras rolling, the attorneys marched past the busy governor's office, past the Confederate statues, to Raffensperger's office which was locked, dark, with the shutters closed, with a phone number taped to the door. The number sent us to an answering machine.

On a hunch, the legal team, cameras in tow, set off on a hunt and found Raffensperger's director of elections in another building. He simply refused to meet, or even set a meeting, knowing full well that the stall would keep tens of thousands of Georgians from casting their vote this Tuesday.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).