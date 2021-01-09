 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/9/21

Lindsey Graham harassed at airport: called "traitor" and "garbage human being" by pro-Trumpers

By Walter Einenkel, Daily Kos Staff

Senator of South Carolina Lindsay Graham
Senator of South Carolina Lindsay Graham
(Image by Michael Vadon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Sen. Lindsey Graham may have the softer features and voice of what was once considered a gentlemen in the antebellum South, but he has long been a raving hypocrite. Like the rest of his political party, he sold what was left of his faux integrity when he did a 180 degree turn and became one of the many Trump bootlickers. Graham's turnaround came after his very public attacks on Trump as a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot," in 2015. He then turned around and became a defende r of the transparently corrupt 45th president of the United States just a few months later.

In the weeks after this year's presidential election became clearly decided on the side of Joe Biden, Graham has been doing his boot-licking job of promoting evidence free, and provably false, election fraud claims. Unfortunately for Graham, the MAGA crowd and their QAnon huckster wing, demand 100% delusion, and Graham's inability to end our democracy and install Donald Trump as King sh*t means that Sen. Graham is in the pile with the rest of the "traitors." In their defense, Graham and other Republicans told them they were right and that this election was rigged and fraudulent, and they want that rectified. They're wrong and fascists, but they are consistent -- something Graham and his fellow GOP can't claim. On Friday, as Graham sat in a D.C. airport, waiting to leave to go home and do whatever he does when he isn't licking Donald Trump's boots, he got to experience the scarier end of the MAGA world.

In numerous videos, Graham, surrounded by a security detail of no less than half a dozen armed guards is set upon by a loud, white, angry group of people. They shout relentlessly at him while he is seated, and subsequently as he is escorted away. "Traitor" and "garbage human being" are thrown at him, and a woman with a big "Q" emblazoned sweatshirt reminds him that "One day you will not be able to walk down the street. It is today."

In another video, chants of "sex trafficker," "audit the vote," and increasingly hysterical screams that Graham is a traitor and a "son of a b*tch," and "a f*cking piece of sh*t."

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
