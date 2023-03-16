I Need a New Job



Don't Wait Until You Feel Like This Guy

(Image by Sammy Sanders) Details DMCA



My promise to you--read this article, do the exercise and you will experience a change in the way you look at or approach work life. You won't have all the answers; you will have new knowledge and insight to help begin the process of job or career change.

Feeling desperate. Need a change but don't know where to begin. Friends and family throwing advice at you but none of it helps.

You might even be annoyed with yourself. Your job's not that bad and you can't pinpoint what the problem is. Free-floating dissatisfaction and you need to get a handle on it. Where to begin seems incredibly frustrating.

If the above describes some of what you're feeling then keep reading and perform the Mind Acrobatics job exercise below. It won't take long, commits you to nothing and gives you vital information about what is either near the surface or buried down below in your subconscious.

Mind Acrobatics don't tell you what to do. They help provide insight and data that empowers you to become self-directed and consequently more satisfied. Knowing the 'inner you' makes change easier and ensures finding work and most things in life that suit you best.

If upon completion of the exercise, you have a question or concern, feel free to comment or email me and I will get back to you as soon as possible.

OK. If you're ready, let's begin.

Exercise: My Job - How Does it Affect Me?

Materials: two pieces of paper, pen or pencil, your favorite tunes and beverage of choice.

Time Needed: About 10 minutes.

Location: Any place you feel comfortable and won't be disturbed.

Exercise Part 1:

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).