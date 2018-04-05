

"Israeli soldiers were not merely using excessive force, but were apparently acting on orders that all but ensured a bloody military response to the Palestinian demonstrations,"said Eric Goldstein, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. "The result was foreseeable deaths and injuries of demonstrators on the other side of a border who posed no imminent threat to life."

Both the UN Secretary General and the European Union have called for "independent and transparent investigation." On April 1, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said there will be no official inquiry into the March 30 killings and that the Israeli government will not cooperate with any international investigation.

CodePink is encouraging signing a petition to the members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus saying " They must raise their voices in condemnation of the Gaza massacre last weekend and tell Israel to stop pre-authorizing the use of deadly force.

"It's outrageous that the Israeli army is using live ammunition to target peaceful protesters. It's also outrageous that less than a handful of Congressional representatives have raised their voices in condemnation. Help us demand that all members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus speak out against Israel's killing of peaceful protestors.

"After the massacre happened --18 dead, over 1,400 wounded -- Bernie Sanders called the killings tragic and Tweeted that 'it is the right of all people to protest for a better future without a violent response.' But aside from only a few members, Congress has been silent.

"Tell the Congressional Progressive Caucus they have an obligation to speak out against Israel's massacre of peaceful protesters in Gaza. Too many deaths have occurred already. Everyone should have the right to peacefully protest without being shot and killed."