Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Republicans Normalized Donald Trump's Racism

By       Message David Corn       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/15/18

Author 90177
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

Trump's "shithole" moment was years in the making.

From youtube.com: Trump asks why U.S. would want immigrants from shithole countries {MID-229175}
Trump asks why U.S. would want immigrants from .shithole countries.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Once again, the political-media world is in a tizzy over a Donald Trump remark. In a White House meeting on Thursday, he...oh, you know what happened. "Shithole" -- he referred to African countries and possibly Haiti as "shithole countries." Yeah, Trump in a tweet -- half a day after the story broke -- denied it. But does anyone believe he didn't say that? News anchors -- notably CNN's Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon -- branded Trump a "racist." And, as could be predicted, a handful of hardly brave Republicans came forward with carefully calibrated wrist-slaps. Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said, "The words used by the President, as related to me directly following the meeting by those in attendance, were not 'tough,' they were abhorrent and repulsive." And Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pointed out that Haitian Americans "are serving in public office as members of both political parties." But as with many of Trump's excesses, GOP outrage was muted, at best. (Some media reports portrayed White House aides as even bragging about the "shithole" comment, braying it would play well with Trump's base.)

- Advertisement -

With the nation -- or at least, part of it -- trying to come to terms with this latest manifestation of Trump's vileness, it's a good time to remember a fundamental reality: Trump became racist-in-chief because Republicans and conservatives embraced him and normalized his racism-driven politics.

Trump has a long history of what Axios once politely called "racial controversies." Being sued for racial discrimination in his housing developments, inflaming racial tensions in New York City related to crime, and more. But he didn't hit the big time in racial politics until 2011, when Trump, who was then considering running for president in 2012, became the nation's No. 1 birther. For reasons that still remain unclear -- perhaps he was looking to win over conservatives -- he seized upon the already discredited conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya. That would mean that the first African American president had not been eligible for the presidency and, consequently, was wrongfully in the White House, as the most illegal illegal alien of all time.

- Advertisement -

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief. For more of his stories,  click here . He's also  on  Twitter  and  FacebookRSS  |    David is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Can Obama Disrupt the Shutdown Narrative?

Note to Robert Mueller: Hope Hicks Was Part of the Cover-Up

Cheney on Torture: Lying or Ignorant?

Is Donald Trump Jr. Trying to Con Congress on the Russia Scandal?

Hillary Clinton's Goldman Sachs Problem

George W. Bush's CIA Briefer: Bush and Cheney Falsely Presented WMD Intelligence to Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 