Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
    Get Permissions Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Have a Blessed Military Industrial Empire!

By       Message Philip A. Farruggio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/20/17

Author 506120

From flickr.com: Sermon on the Mount {MID-143461}
Sermon on the Mount
(Image by BrentDPayne)   Permission   Details   DMCA

You go to the butcher shop and the sweet young cashier gives you change and says, "Have a blessed day".

You call one of your small business customers and they bid you adieu with, "Have a blessed day".

You watch some news talk show on the boob tube and the commentator says, "Bless our brave warriors".

A lady at a retail store cashier line gets into a conversation about our (so called) 'Iraq War' and she states equivocally, "When someone breaks into your house, you have a right to kill them".

Churches throughout America have, ever since 9/11, been falling over themselves to make sure to, "Bless our brave troops", never beginning to focus on the tens of thousands of innocent civilians our 'brave troops' and drone missiles and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) have murdered in the name of this 'War on Terror'. This is madness amplified to the ninth degree!

This writer, for purposes of clarification in this column, happens to be a 'believer' in the Christ Spirit that was within Jesus and many other avatars of other eras. One of the greatest books ever written is Autobiography of a Yogi , written by Paramahansa Yogananda, the Indian yogi who introduced yoga to the West in the first half of the 20th century.

Yogananda, a Hindu, celebrated Jesus of Nazareth as the one who carried the Christ Spirit and taught that we ALL are sons of God.

So, when I see or hear so many so-called Christians who think they 'own Jesus', it turns my stomach! To read the New Testament, especially the Sermon on the Mount, one can see that he truly was 'The Prince of Peace'. How can so many Christians here in this empire have the audacity to think that Jesus would condone the evil that our government has done in the Middle East?

It is bad enough that we have to observe the hypocrisy that many Muslim and Jewish religious leaders and their followers spew out as well. To justify acts of cruelty by followers of those two religions is just as bad, as well as the caste system that still actually exists in places like India. The whole process is downright sickening, in my opinion.

Here at home in our nation, a nation that this writer loves for its true 'melting pot' and Constitution and Bill of Rights (even though the neocon mentality wants to subvert it)--- we need to be ever vigilant.

The forces of empire wish to use religion and the love of God to control the masses. These phony leaders and pundits hide behind mis-(and)-disinformation to make so many believe that God is on their side. What kind of a God would support preemptive wars and the continued use of collateral damage? What kind of a God would support super-rich folks keeping over 2/3 or 3/4 of what they earn, in the $tens and $hundreds of $millions (even $billions), while our working poor and shattered middle class cannot stay above water?

What kind of a God would condone millions of us to have to decide between paying our rent or mortgage or having necessary surgery to be able to function properly? What kind of God would sit back and nod approval as mega millionaires run our governments and our industries, while the masses are forced to compete in a Darwinian 'Survival of the fittest' each and every day?

We can read the history books about the Gilded Age in America (1870s to 1900) and perhaps realize that what we have now is even worse! To sit back and rely on 'blessing' each other or wait for this two party system to come to our aid....

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://worldnewstrust.com/Philip-A.-Farruggio/
{Philip A Farruggio is the son and grandson of Brooklyn, NYC longshoremen. A graduate of Brooklyn College ( class of '74 with a BA in Speech & Theater), he is a free lance columnist posted on World News Trust, Nation of Change Blog, Op Ed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Summer ' 67- Ignorance is Bliss

A Party to 'End All Parties'... Literally!

Fools for Phony Wars: "America, Love it Or..."

Memorial DAZE!

The Elephant Is Always in the Room

Working Stiffs: Stop Celebrating the Super Rich

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 131 articles, 3048 quicklinks, 12491 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Wonderful article! Bless you my son! ;) But seriously, I do wonder if religion is just a fig leaf for the power brokers, as it :/seems to me. It's a huge topic and it would take a very serious historian to prove that religion is the driver of all wars or is just a simple tool for doing so. That at least is my best bet and best thinking after many many hours on this topic. Of course I love to hear more from others.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 11:35:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 36 fans, 43 articles, 205 quicklinks, 2320 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

God Bless You, and thank you for your service.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 21, 2017 at 12:52:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 