Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Amerka, the Cartoon

By       Message Philip A. Farruggio       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/8/18

Author 506120

From flickr.com: support our troops {MID-245441}
support our troops
(Image by murphycat2012)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Many baby boomers remember the original MAD Magazine, which was founded in 1952. MAD reached its apex during the mid to late 60s, when there was so much to satirize about. The Cold War, The Vietnam debacle , the Civil Rights movement, Women's Rights and of course the birth of ' The Pill ' were among the many great issues to consider during that time. Factor in the presidency of Richard Nixon and whopee, MAD had lots to satirize. We high school and college kids could not wait for the next issue to come out! This writer knows that MAD is actually still around , but the power of its themes were so great during those latter years.

Well folks, we are once again entering the cartoon years of this new Amerikan empire. I mean, can you imagine that a real estate mogul with orange hair and a closet filled with skeletons, along with a resume of Reality TV work, can become president of the United States? No, I take that back, because most of his predecessors were never ' Men of the people' in any manner, especially Junior Bush. Sadly, very few of my friends and neighbors really care anymore. The working stiffs I speak with either have A) gone along for the stock market ride, B) only cared about being safe from the terrorists and of course having blacks and browns in their neighborhoods and schools, C) ran to the phony Democratic Party to keep on conning them with visions of ' Hope and Change ' or D)Just said " **** It, I give up, the empire is too powerful!"

It's all a cartoon folks! You have the good guys, we the Amerikans, and then the bad guys, the ISIL, Al Qaeda, the drug gangs from south of the border, and the lazy illegals who get free health care on our dime. The good guys will always " Fight a never ending battle for truth , justice and the Amerikan way" ( Kudos to the Superman television show). So, you drive in your vehicle and see the countless license plates promoting our armed forces. Or, Proud Parent of a Marine Or Proud Grandparent of a soldier posted on the rear windows . Remember the phony war on Iraq 1 in 1991? They came out with those yellow ribbons to honor our troops. Of course, never to honor the tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians destroyed by our collateral damaging missiles and bombs. Need I go on? Don't worry, it's just a cartoon folks.

Here is what you all will be facing very shortly due to this insane and obscene ' Cartoon worthy militarism': In the town of Cranston, Rhode Island, due to critical budget shortfalls over the last several years the state legislature voted to unilaterally reduce public employees' pension benefits... retroactively! Of course, there are lawsuits filed to stop this but think of the consequences if this ruling is allowed to stand. Now, our right wing leaning friends out there will say that these public sector employees get ' too much of a deal ' to begin with. They would like to see ALL workers ( but NOT themelves or their own family members ) be at the mercy of the owners of business. As in Florida and many other states, these ' Right to work ' private sector jobs are the answer to too many ' giveaways ' to workers. Yet, no one on both sides of this argument will connect the dots and see the light of truth on this matter.

- Advertisement -

When you have over HALF of our federal tax dollars going down the rabbit hole of military spending, along with phony invasions and occupations, and close to 1000 foreign bases worldwide, COUNT DA MONEY! The reality is that for generations Uncle Sam utilized the procedure of Revenue Sharing using Block Grants to the states and their cities. This was money that was NOT to be paid back by the way. Washington would take some of our tax dollars and send it along to each state for use to help fund whatever programs were necessary for each of their localities. Thus, a city like Cranston would receive enough funding to help with their public employee pensions... among other things. Well, since Congress allowed the Military Industrial Empire to eat up over half of our tax dollars on the aforementioned actions, well... VERY LITTLE REVENUE SHARING AND BLOCK GRANTS! We have already seen how the cherished ' Safety Net ' for the majority of us has already been tattered. The Cranston example is just one of a million others. Get wise folks!! Stop supporting this insanity, which will very shortly bankrupt us... BOTH FISCALLY AND MORALLY!!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

{Philip A Farruggio is the son and grandson of Brooklyn, NYC longshoremen. A graduate of Brooklyn College ( class of '74 with a BA in Speech & Theater), he is a free lance columnist posted on World News Trust, Nation of Change Blog, Op Ed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Empire of Cards

It's All Right Ma... I'm Only Bleeding!

The Two Party (One Party) Health Care Shuffle

Manchurian Candidate Amerikans

Summer ' 67- Ignorance is Bliss

Amerika: The Mad Magazine of 2017

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 