 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 6/9/19

Global Warming Solved!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (45 fans)

A limited nuclear war will go a long way towards brightening our future.
A limited nuclear war will go a long way towards brightening our future.
(Image by John Rachel, jdrachel.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There seems to be no limit to human ingenuity. And again man's creativity in confronting monumental challenges has come to the rescue.

A fascinating article published over twelve years ago in New Scientist, implies that a modest nuclear war would likely reverse the apocalyptic effects of severe global warming. Now experts aren't recommending a sizeable nuclear exchange, because that might go too far and actually throw us back into an Ice Age. Apparently, about 50 to 100 medium size nuclear bombs would do the trick.

Which happens to be about the number that Pakistan and India currently have in their nuclear arsenals.

- Advertisement -

What are we waiting for? Go to it, guys! Everyone knows there is tremendous untapped bad blood between these two countries. With a little nudging from our State Department, we should be able to keep Florida from turning into a fish farm and New York City taxi drivers into gondoliers.

Granted there may be a few drawbacks to the nuclear option. But I don't think this is the time to be nitpicking, considering the magnitude of the crisis we see looming ahead, with prospects of having to watch on the nightly news, herds of Komodo dragons causing traffic jams in Minneapolis, offensive footage of drowning polar bears, and unnerving reports of people's hair spontaneously combusting.

Sure, a few eggs might get broken. But that's how you make an omelet, right?

- Advertisement -

It's India and Pakistan, after all. So who cares?

Moreover, in the event that all of the radioactivity ends up making the surface of the Earth too inhospitable, we can always turn to Monsanto. It seems to me that with their expertise in genetic modification, it would be no problem to insert ground mole genes into human embryos in vivo, guaranteeing that our future generations would be perfectly adapted to burrowing and living underground for a millennium or two.

Bingo. Human ingenuity at work again!

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 45 fans, 73 articles, 3307 comments, 2 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Scientists have concluded that a modest nuclear war would most likely reverse the threat of global warming. What are we waiting for?

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 9, 2019 at 1:45:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 165 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content


As Leslie says, John Boy, you have a marvelously extraordinary manner

of expressing yourself. How much are you into Hydrogen Explosives?

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 9, 2019 at 2:31:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 