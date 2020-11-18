Further on Trump, Post-Election

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Trump. Indeed for the 250,000 and counting, the Grim Reaper is he.

Can one imagine a time when one writes about politics in the United States without the word "Trump" appearing even once in the column? Right now, I can't. But of course, that time will come (much to his chagrin) and let's hope that it comes sooner rather than later. But for now, one cannot do that. And so here some more comments on Trump, Trumpism and the Trumpites, in no particular order of importance.

1. Trump has absolutely no self-awareness. He cannot see himself as others see him, but only as he sees himself, which is very different than the way most anti-Trumpers us see him. As for just how the MAGA-cult sees him, that is quite different from the way we anti-Trumpers do. But neither is the way he sees himself, and that is important to understanding this unique (thank goodness) person.

2. Why are the Trumpubs. and even the Repubs. doing what they are doing in terms of supporting Trump's "I won" offensive?

a. Running for 2024.

b. Getting as close to the "Base" as possible.

c. Staying away from real policy issues, like dealing with: the Trumpidemic, the Economy, health services and the coming collapse in certain regions, unemployment, "food insecurity" (otherwise known as starvation), and etc.

d. "Humoring Trump." Ha!! That's like saying to the captain of the Titanic, "we want you to feel good, so don't worry about them icebergs."

e. Being totally wrapped up in Little Scotty Atlas Boy Public Healther's False "Herd Immunity" policy which will kill several million people even with effective vaccines seeming to come along soon. I wonder of anyone might sue Atlas for public health malpractice or send him up to his licensing board for practicing public health with qualification. As for Trump on the vaccines, he has already made it clear that he really is not concerned about them nor happy about their arrival, but rather really unhappy that they didn't come out before the election so that he could have run on them.

2. What the Trumpubs./Repubs. must take into account. (Only a few are, at least openly.)

a. It is becoming increasingly clear, Giuliani & Sidney Powell, Carlson & Hannity, to the contrary notwithstanding, Trump will not succeed. "In fact, the security group which includes the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors described the election as 'the most secure in American history.' "

b. Trump will be in huge legal difficulty after Jan. 20 and no yelling and screaming will get him out of it. This is a matter of fact that, being polite, not too many main-stream media sources mentioned for the first week or so after the election. The matter is now getting an ever-increasing amount of attention, and could be the principal reason why Trump would like to stay in office.

c. Trump's mainstream lawyers, like Jones Day, have left him or are in the process of doing so.

