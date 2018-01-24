Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Former GOP chair to Evangelicals: Shut the hell up - Never preach to me again (VIDEO)

Chris Matthews played a clip where staunch Right Wing Christian Conservative Tony Perkins, came out and defended both Trump and Evangelicals who defend him.

Tony Perkins defend Evangelicals for their Trump support

"Evangelicals did not vote for Donald Trump based on his moral qualifications," Perkins said. "But based, upon what he said he was going to do and who he was surrounding himself with."

"We kind of gave him, alright, you get a mulligan," Perkins continued. "You get a do-over, you can start..."

"A mulligan for 70 years of his life?" the interviewer balked.

"Hey, look, the guy committed, this is what he's committed to," Perkins said. "And as long as he commits to that and continues on that, he will have the support of Evangelicals. ... From a policy standpoint, he has delivered more than any other president in my lifetime."

Matthews condensed what Perkins said. "As long as you are with us on the issues," Matthews said. "You are up."

"The Evangelicals come to the political game supposedly there to bring their moral authority from their faith," said Jamal Simmons, one of the panelists. "But then they do deals with people like Donald Trump and then lose it all. I think for a long time that they were willing to sit underneath the same tent with people who are absolutely not living up to the text of their faith."

Another panelist said the Evangelical community had become nothing more than another lobbying group like the NRA. They want stuff. You give it to them, and you garner their support.

Former Republican Chairman Michael Steele would have none of it.

"I have a very simple admonition at this point," Steele said. "To shut the hell up and never preach to me about anything ever again."

And he continued.

"I don't want to hear it because after telling me who to love, what to believe, what to do and what not to do and now you sit back and the prostitutes don't matter, " Michael Steele said. "The grabbing the you-know-what doesn't matter, the outright behavior and lies don't matter, just shut up. ... They have no voice of authority anymore for me,"

Enough said. Thank you, Mr. Steele.

Subsequently on CNN, Don Lemon really let Reverend Franklin Graham have it for the hypocrisy of Evangelicals.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

