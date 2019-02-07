 
 
Fidem Servate

Eric Dietrich-Berryman

2/7/19

Koonan kurish , India,Kerala, Kochi,Mattancherry.
Koonan kurish , India,Kerala, Kochi,Mattancherry.
(Image by Mattancherry koonan kurish)   Details   DMCA
hat every day network news scrolls tell of some new outrage perpetuated by aberrant priests, a diocese declaring bankruptcy because of restitution paid to an ever increasing number of victims. Anti-Catholic bias is now mainstream. Witness the hate bender generated by willfully malicious hawking of the Covington High School incident at the Lincoln Memorial last month.

In this miasma of discord, two conspicuously wrong impressions become fused among ordinary Catholics: priests and their bureaucrat overseers are identified as the Church. Invariably, loss of faith follows.

Catholics everywhere express their sorrow over the scandal that assails them today. But it is the scandal and those who are culpable we denounce, not the faith. And not the Church. Crashing spiritual doubt can follow in the wake of these disasters. But it is a pitiable thing to read that people express their reluctance to go on attending Mass, or even whether to continue being Catholic.

Deviants in a collar and their scarlet-conscious, over-dressed careerist superiors - too many of them disingenuous casuists - are not the Church. The priests and bishops faithful to their vocations are. People in the pews are. People lined up for confession are. People quietly reciting a rosary. Faith is immutable.

Let us unhesitatingly reaffirm our belief and our absolute confidence in the Church's ultimate good, and our place at its center.

These are dark times, another nadir in the Church's long history which has witnessed other epochs of equal, or greater catastrophe. Overcoming exceptional moral crises then and now ultimately renews and strengthens. The only thing to do at this time is say our prayers, live a faithful life and rejoice in community.

From time to time, part of being Catholic is to become a target and a laughing stock, but the Church is forever our home.

German-born (1940) immigrant (1958). US Army 1958-1964. Vietnam 1962-1963. USN 1969-1993. Hofstra University BA 1966; University of New Mexico MA (1968), PhD (1971). Fully retired. Married. Five children, three grandchildren. Resident in (more...)
 

Eric Dietrich-Berryman

  New Content

A shout of affirmation in support of a great faith and its adherents.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 4:13:03 PM

Daniel Geery

Sorry I can't find it in print, hence this segment of a video, click here, that I do recommend as serious food for thought--particularly as a "devout ex-Catholic" myself. This opens near the end of Sam's talk, as he apparently remains in direct communication with Andy.

Superstition is proving to be the end of the human race, particularly those that place "the afterlife" before the brains and planet we were born with.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 6:03:43 PM

Daniel Geery

Say a few rosaries and I'm sure they'll be as helpful as the Native American Ghost Dances.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 6:05:23 PM

