 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H2'ed 6/6/19

Hateful error, melancholy's child: The Living Among the Dead on the Vietnam War Memorial

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 512623
Message Eric Dietrich-Berryman
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

De Weldon and Marine War Memorial, circa 1954
De Weldon and Marine War Memorial, circa 1954
(Image by Archives Branch, USMC History Division)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Quite aside from their intended symbolism, statues and memorials can have a secret unobserved or little known to passersby. In Florence, Italy, the famous statue of David is cross-eyed. Rodin's "The Thinker" has his elbow on the opposite knee. Buried in the recess of the Washington Monument's cornerstone are dozens of items including a bible, several atlases, some reference books, guides to Washington DC and the Capitol, census records from 1790 to 1848, poetry, a copy of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

In Arlington, Virginia, the Iwo Jima memorial honors six U.S. Marines (and thereby the entire Corps) who raised the flag on Mount Suribachi after a hard-fought battle to capture the island in World War II. The story goes, and the writer has it on the authority of a very senior USMC officer when they were both assigned to the Navy Department, that the statue has an extra limb. Seems the sculptor, Felix de Weldon, thought there was too much empty space in the finished composition and added a leg.

Of the 58,318 (2019 count) names engraved on the Vietnam Memorial, thirty-four are still alive and can visit the wall and see for themselves. Eugene J. Toni lost part of both legs when he tripped a land mine on a reconnaissance patrol in the mountain jungles west of Hue. He was mistakenly listed as dead when a wrong number was typed into a computer.

- Advertisement -

All thirty-four computerized Defense Department records at the National Archives have been acknowledged and corrected, but the names - engraved in chronological order when they died - cannot easily be erased from the highly polished black granite. The only way is if a panel cracked and had to be replaced from the store of extra blank granite purchased at the Memorial's inception. The living names are not included in the published, hard copy edition or on-line version.

Twenty years after returning from Vietnam, Toni told an Associated Press journalist: "I woke up one day and decided I didn't want to be a double amputee any more. I felt like a prisoner who wasn't getting any time off for good behavior."

He sought treatment for post-traumatic stress syndrome and "part of the treatment was that I went down to the wall," where he scanned through the alphabetized directory. Turning to the "Ts" to find an uncle he had never met, he found his own name.

- Advertisement -

In Cambridge, Minnesota, Andrew J. Hilden found himself on one of the touring wall replicas. Willard D. Craig, former Private First Class, was called by an aunt when his niece found his name. Darrall E. Lausch heard when a relative reported that he was on a list published by The Detroit News of those from Michigan who were killed in Vietnam. It is probable that some of the 34 have no idea at all that they are among the fallen on that somber, lustrous black granite.

One of the names evokes an especially sharp poignancy. Army Staff Sergeant Daniel P. Ouellette boarded his helicopter in Long Bihn, just north of Saigon, on the first day of his second tour in Vietnam, Friday, May 17, 1970. His aircraft was tasked to fly a courier carrying top secret documents, and on the way pick up and deliver passengers. For the final mission of the day the helicopter left the helipad shortly after 6PM. Just a few minutes later while flying at an altitude of 70 feet, the aircraft struck two steel cables. The impact cut the radio compartment cover in half. The cables then slid over the roof and cut the antenna, air vents and aircraft controls. The rotor blades shattered pulling the aircraft downward into the Dong Nai river vertically, nose first, and disappeared from sight .

Three bodies broke free of the wreckage on the river bed and floated to the surface.

One was Staff Sergeant Ouellette who was rescued by the Vietnamese, still alive. Fifteen minutes after the accident a US harbor tug boat arrived at the scene and picked up Ouellette. Ten crew and passengers were killed, their bodies (all in an advanced state of decomposition) were recovered by SP/5 Robert Bogison in his flotilla of armed PBRs*.

Following recovery from severe injuries Ouellette, the lone survivor, had no memory of what had happened to him. By some extraordinary bureaucratic gaff, he is one of the 34 individuals on the Memorial, still alive. For decades he lived traumatized and homeless on the streets of Boston unable tocope with life. Persuaded to seek help, his VA counselor suggested a visit to the wall, a common therapeutic procedure for Vietnam War-related trauma victims. But when Ouellette saw his name up there along with the others aboard with him and the date of their death, he broke down completely. Attempts by media and others to find him have failed.

*Patrol Boat River

- Advertisement -

Special thanks to Robert Bogison for allowing use of his pre- publication memoir, Up-Close & Personal: In-Country, Chieu-Hoi, Vietnam, 1969-1970 (2019)

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Eric Dietrich-Berryman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

German-born (1940) immigrant (1958). US Army 1958-1964. Vietnam 1962-1963. USN 1969-1993. Hofstra University BA 1966; University of New Mexico MA (1968), PhD (1971). Fully retired. Married. Five children, three grandchildren. Resident in (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

When a War got its Stride

The Way: A pilgrimage in search of weight loss, adventure and faith

Leave the Rest to Heaven

Marriage Comes by Destiny

A Hundred Yard Dash in Nine Seconds

England's Nazi Obsession

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Dietrich-Berryman

Become a Fan
Author 512623

(Member since Dec 9, 2018), 2 fans, 12 articles, 99 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Great care was taken in the formulation and content of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC. But mistakes were made. Perhaps it is unreasonable to expect no errors in a roster of names on such an epic scale. The passion for individualism drives the living to remember the dead in national tragedies no less than in family groups. But errors in this context have led to devastating consequences.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:09:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 