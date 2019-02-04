Feeling Earth's Demise in One's Own Cells

- Advertisement -

If you wish to toss aside the circus across the media board today (sans bread), I continue to recommend the insightful, incisive, honest, brilliant Sam Mitchell.

This particular interview particularly interested me, given the "down to earth" observations and mindset of the Deb Ozarko, one serious naturalist who needs no climatologists to show what she sees in real life, from the Pacific to the Atlantic and in between in Canada.

For myself, her philosophy is helpful, as is Sam's and particularly his former interviewee, Carolyn Baker (posted earlier under "my articles"). Though I still wrestle daily with many aspects of "what to do with my life" with this knowledge of our deteriorating planet and social arrangements, and considering "what can be meaningfully be done." Deb, like Carolyn, offers guideposts along the way, though in the end we clearly need to ponder our own life and answer these questions ourselves.

One of my greatest problems is, having been a nature lover since I can remember, and seeing so much of the natural world disappear in all too many places in my own life, whilst simultaneously always seeing nature as our greatest teacher, not to mention creator and uninhibited giver of gifts (that technological civilization seems all too eager to do away with), the pain is great, no matter how I slice it.

I recall a regular column from my years of reading Mother Earth News, from issue #1 and through the years, titled, "Let the Men and Women of Wisdom Speak." I'd say that is what Sam Mitchell has done once again, and I can only echo that here.