- Advertisement -

A picture is said to be worth a thousand words. I'd call this video worth a few million words. Particularly for "New Green Dealers" and anyone even pondering the box we are soundly trapped in, barring Divine Intervention.

And though this video is a few days old, from Thom Hartman, it's still most relevant, and particularly focuses on our beyond ignorant "Commander in Chief's" brain damage or willful ignorance, or both click here

(Article changed on February 7, 2019 at 19:03)