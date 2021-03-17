 
 
General News   

Exposing the lie about the Syrian chemical attack

For years, the United States has been trying to overthrow the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad --- claiming that Assad is a brutal human-rights violator who uses chemical weapons against his own people.

The US claims Assad has used chemical weapons on a number of occasions, the most recent being April 2018 when the Syrian military allegedly poisoned people in the city of Douma with a gas attack, leaving 40-50 people dead.

That purported attack was used to justify a missile strike on Syrian government sites ordered by former President Trump. Six people were killed in the bombing.

Now, however, the truth is beginning to emerge that the reported chemical attack in Douma was a lie.

Several former investigators and a former top official with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have come out and stated that a finding by the OPCW in 2019 thath confirmed the chemical attack, was invalid.

The former inspectors further stated that an interim report they authored determined that no such chemical attack had occurred, but that report was scuttled and the information in it never made public. Key scientific findings were censored and the inspectors were removed from the probe.

Documents that have been leaked to Wikileaks and the Grayzone investigative news website confirm what the whistleblowers stated, according to Aaron Mate', a writer with the Grayzone.

"They show in great detail what was happening here and what a cover-up this was," Mate' said on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox TV March 12.

Mate' said there is a push on now to set the record straight. The former OPCW officials have demanded that the organization hold an open forum to discuss all the findings and determine the truth. So far however, OPCW management has refused to do that and instead has publicly condemned the whistleblowers.

A group of distinguished authors, academics, antiwar activists and a former US presidential candidate have joined with the whistleblowers and a former top OPCW official to issue a "Statement of Concern" calling out the organization's actions. Those signing the statement include Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg, author John Pilger, Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson and former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.

In the statement posted on the website for the Courage Foundation, which represents whistleblowers, the group criticized the OPCW management and demanded a transparent and open investigation of the April 2018 attack.

"The issue at hand threatens to severely damage the reputation and credibility of the OPCW and undermine its vital role in the pursuit of peace and security," the statement read. "It is simply not tenable for a scientific organization like the OPCW to refuse to respond openly to the criticisms and concerns of its own scientists whilst being associated with attempts to discredit and smear those scientists."

The statement went on, "We believe that the interests of the OPCW are best served by the director general providing a transparent and neutral forum in which the concerns of all the investigators can be heard as well as ensuring that a fully objective and scientific investigation is completed."

The United States has been militarily intervening in Syria over the past decade, first supplying arms to anti-Assad rebels and then introducing hundreds of American troops. During the intervention more than 400,000 Syrians have lost their lives.

Trump is not the last president to order a military strike against Syria. In February, President Biden ordered airstrikes on Syrian targets, killing 22 people. The administration said the airstrikes were made in retaliation for rocket attacks launched by Iranian-backed militias in Syria against US targets in Iraq.

Mate' said it is critical that the lie about the supposed chemical attack in Douma be exposed.

Reginald Johnson is a free-lance writer based in Bridgeport, Ct.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
  New Content

