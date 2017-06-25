Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Exploring Peace Outside the Box

By David William Pear
People are always saying to think outside the box. Well, if "E" is for effort, then John Rachel and his book The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World get an "A" for action.

The box is the old way of thinking and acting. It is repeating the same old tired cliches. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting change. Change doesn't happen inside the box.

Inside the box are politicians promising what they are going to do for us when they mean "to" us. Inside the box are politicians saying they feel our pain when they don't. It's them saying they are going to create jobs and instead they create austerity. Their plan for saving Social Security and Medicare is to destroy it. Their tax breaks for the rich and polluters never trickle down. Deregulating consumer safety isn't safe. The F-35 won't fly right. For them disarmament is building fewer but bigger nukes. Supporting wars, coups, regime change, and rightwing dictators; threatening Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela is not promoting world peace.

Staying inside the box is childhood poverty, families without healthcare and electing politicians who keep clawing back safety nets from people who need them and giving safety nets to billionaires who don't need them. Inside the box is dumbing down the public, historical amnesia, propaganda, false flags, and flag waving. Fear of terrorists, Islamophobia, and Russiaphobia are insane. One is much more likely to be killed by a falling coconut than by terrorists, Muslims, Kim Jong-un, Ali Khamenei, Xi Jinping, Raul Castro, or Putin.

John Rachael is a great explorer outside the box. He spent years outside the box working on his websites and his book The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World. He is thoroughly dedicated to ending endless-war that is killing millions of people, destroying lives, turning once prosperous countries into rubble, and neglecting the citizens of the U.S.A. The Peace Dividend and the Candidate's Contract are ways of ending U.S. war for natural resources, exploitation, greed, power, hegemony and Empire.

Peace
John's book, The Peace Dividend opens with a great remembering of the unprecedented U.S. endless war and unlimited war spending of the 21st century. From mission leap to mission creep, the U.S. Empire has caused a tremendous waste of human lives, plundering of the treasury and the rape of Mother Earth. The squander has defrauded U.S. citizen of the human progress and well-being that other highly-developed countries enjoy in the 21st century. America isn't great when it is number 19th out of 20 in the United Nations Index of Human Development.

John is thoroughly serious about the government owing every citizen a refund for the defective, fraudulent, and dangerous war product that we have been purchasing. John has been working outside the box to starve the beastly military-industrial war machine before it kills more innocent lives.

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. All of his articles and comments are his own, and are not the responsibility of, or speak for the editorial opinion of anyone but (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

So-called "Keynesian military spending" is an evil way to stimulate the economy, and it does not work well either. Direct investment in human resources leads to a civilized, healthy and secure society. The Peace Dividend is a good start after years of neglect. I highly recommend reading The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World . Get out of the box.


Submitted on Sunday, Jun 25, 2017 at 12:56:30 PM

Gary Brumback

David, I endorsed John's idea as part of my "bigger box"proposal for "two-fisted democracy power to end the corpocrcy. It is an all-encompassing proposal, but it would be expensive to launch and progress to a new America.


John's peace dividend won't succeed without being put into a bigger box. See:Two-Fisted Democracy Power Revisited. OpEdNews, June 15; Uncommon Thought Journal, June 16; Dissident Voice, June 17; The Greanville Post, June 20.



Submitted on Sunday, Jun 25, 2017 at 1:30:35 PM

David William Pear

Gary, I am pessimistic that anything will change. I see at least two major defects that have to be changed first:

1.) We must admit that the American people are a very violent and warlike people. They see war as if it were a football game and they are on team USA. Americans are very easily moved to war. It is a serious pathological character defect.

2.) The American people as a whole are totally ignorant about the rest of the world, history, economics, culture and just about all the social sciences. They are mentally lazy and lack empathy for other human beings. They constantly vote against their own best interest because they want easy, quick answers and are easily fooled by propaganda and jingoes.

My number one concern is to stop these murderous wars. Until then we will get no social progress, no peace dividend, no contract and no two fisted democracy plan; and we do not deserve any. We deserve Trump unless we are willing to hit the streets to stop the war machine.

What I do like about John's plan is that the emphasis is on stopping war, and educating people what the human toll is and what it is costing us.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 25, 2017 at 2:34:30 PM

Leslie Johnson

Thanks, David. I bought his book several months ago, read it and heartily agree. Should have written an endorsement as well!

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 25, 2017 at 1:51:30 PM

