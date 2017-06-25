People are always saying to think outside the box. Well, if "E" is for effort, then John Rachel and his book The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World get an "A" for action.

The box is the old way of thinking and acting. It is repeating the same old tired cliches. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting change. Change doesn't happen inside the box.

Inside the box are politicians promising what they are going to do for us when they mean "to" us. Inside the box are politicians saying they feel our pain when they don't. It's them saying they are going to create jobs and instead they create austerity. Their plan for saving Social Security and Medicare is to destroy it. Their tax breaks for the rich and polluters never trickle down. Deregulating consumer safety isn't safe. The F-35 won't fly right. For them disarmament is building fewer but bigger nukes. Supporting wars, coups, regime change, and rightwing dictators; threatening Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela is not promoting world peace.

Staying inside the box is childhood poverty, families without healthcare and electing politicians who keep clawing back safety nets from people who need them and giving safety nets to billionaires who don't need them. Inside the box is dumbing down the public, historical amnesia, propaganda, false flags, and flag waving. Fear of terrorists, Islamophobia, and Russiaphobia are insane. One is much more likely to be killed by a falling coconut than by terrorists, Muslims, Kim Jong-un, Ali Khamenei, Xi Jinping, Raul Castro, or Putin.

John Rachael is a great explorer outside the box. He spent years outside the box working on his websites and his book The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World. He is thoroughly dedicated to ending endless-war that is killing millions of people, destroying lives, turning once prosperous countries into rubble, and neglecting the citizens of the U.S.A. The Peace Dividend and the Candidate's Contract are ways of ending U.S. war for natural resources, exploitation, greed, power, hegemony and Empire.



Peace

(Image by mStreetPhoto) Permission Details DMCA



John's book, The Peace Dividend opens with a great remembering of the unprecedented U.S. endless war and unlimited war spending of the 21st century. From mission leap to mission creep, the U.S. Empire has caused a tremendous waste of human lives, plundering of the treasury and the rape of Mother Earth. The squander has defrauded U.S. citizen of the human progress and well-being that other highly-developed countries enjoy in the 21st century. America isn't great when it is number 19th out of 20 in the United Nations Index of Human Development.

John is thoroughly serious about the government owing every citizen a refund for the defective, fraudulent, and dangerous war product that we have been purchasing. John has been working outside the box to starve the beastly military-industrial war machine before it kills more innocent lives.

