Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

North Korea is Not a Threat to the US

From flickr.com: Kim Jong Un portrait IMG_8413 {MID-203000}
Kim Jong Un portrait IMG_8413
(Image by Abode of Chaos)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Like Pavlov's dog, the mainstream media slobbers platitudes every time North Korea launches another test missile. Listening to the blather one would think that once Kim Jong-un has a missile capable of reaching the US, he is going to use it in an unprovoked nuclear attack on the US mainland killing millions of Americans.

For Kim to attack the US he would have to be insane, paranoid, and suicidal. Top officials in the US intelligence agencies say he is not. Director of Intelligence Dan Coats has said publicly that Kim is acting very rational; the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that Kim is "not insane "; the CIA deputy director of the Korea Mission Center, Yong Suk Lee, says that Kim is not suicidal, either. So we can rest with ease that Kim Jong-un is highly unlikely to wake up one morning and nuke America because he can. According to Yong, Kim "wants to rule for a long time and die peacefully in his own bed."[CNN, October 6, 2017]. Everyone in the mainstream media knows this or should.

North Korea is not an existential threat to the US national security. Occasionally the mainstream media does tell the truth, but that does not sell news, or make the military-industrial-security-complex, neocons, and others in the Deep State happy. Instead the mainstream media tell us about the latest war of words and weapon tests, usually instigated by the US, which the media does not tell us. The word-war is exacerbated every time the US threatens, insults and mocks Kim.

The US regularly practices nuclear attacks on North Korea by air, land and sea which also get a propaganda response from Kim. North Korea has offered to stop testing nuclear bombs, if the US would stop playing nuclear war games on its border [The Guardian]. The US has been threatening North Korea for over 70 years.

What should frighten the American people is the long history of US crazies who would start a nuclear war. President Trump is not the first president that cannot be trusted with nuclear bombs. It is only by sheer luck that the world has escaped a nuclear war or a cataclysmic nuclear accident. There have been many close calls, and one day there will be one too many.

The US keeps gambling away with nuclear roulette anyway, threatening North Korea, Iran, Russia, and the enemy du jour. One of the favorite US verbal threats is to say that "all options are on the table", that includes nuclear, but the diplomacy option is usually missing. The US has even used nuclear bombs twice against civilian populations in 1945, and according to many historians unnecessarily, because Japan had already offered to surrender. Hundreds of thousands of Japanese died mostly so that Harry Truman could try to impress Joseph Stalin with a show of US power.

During the Korean War (1950 to 1953) President Truman publicly threatened to use the atomic bomb, and the military planned, practiced and shipped nuclear bombs to Asia to be dropped on North Korea. General Douglas MacArthur wanted to use 26 nuclear bombs and start a war with China too [History News Network]. Truman did give General Matthew Ridgeway pre-authorization to use nuclear bombs, even after MacArthur was relieved of his command. Instead the US completely destroyed North Korea with conventional bombs and napalm, killing an estimated 20% to 30% of the population "anyway, someway or another, direct casualties of war, or from starvation and exposure" [Air Force General Curtis LeMay].

The Korean War is called the "Forgotten War" for reasons: the US was humiliated and lost the Korean War; over 50,000 Americans were killed as negotiating chips, they "died for a tie" as to where to draw the Military Demarcation Line between the North and South; and South Korea was "destroyed to save it".

The South Koreans deserve a lot of credit for rebuilding a modern highly advanced society in all categories such as education, healthcare, technology, and their standard of living. But contrary to propaganda mythology they did not develop under capitalist free-trade and democracy. The South Korean "miracle on the Han river" was achieved under US backed military dictatorship, a highly planned economy, and billions of dollars from US aid, loans and direct investment. ["Bad Samaritans: The Myth of Free Trade and the Secret History of Capitalism", by Ha-Joon Chang].

Kim Jong-un has very good reasons to fear US threats. He knows that the US is ruthless enough to kill millions of his people and destroy his country, just as the US did in Iraq and Libya. Senator John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain even said on Fox news that the US should assassinate the "Crazy Fat Kid". Words like that, Trump's insults, threats and nuclear war games are going to get bombastic verbal reactions by Kim Jong-un, and cause him to redouble his nuclear and missile programs. [The Nation].

While the US constantly talks about a denuclearized Korean peninsula, it is the US that first nuclearized it, starting with President Harry Truman's threats in 1951. Then in July of 1957 President Dwight D. Eisenhower unilaterally withdrew from section 13(d) of the 1953 Armistice Agreement, which made the introduction of any new weapon systems in the Korean peninsula forbidden to both sides. The US broke the promise so that it could "equip U.S. forces in Korea with modern weapons;"dual capability (nuclear-conventional) weapons, such as the Honest John and the 280 mm. cannon", i.e. tactical nuclear weapons [National Security Council Report]. All during the rest of the Cold War the US stationed at least 950 nuclear weapons in South Korea. The US may have withdrawn its nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991 as it says, but it still has plenty in Guam and elsewhere that it uses to constantly threaten North Korea with a nuclear attack.

While the mainstream media ponders how to get North Korea to sit down at the negotiating table, it is the US that refuses to talk. North Korea has often offered to sign a permanent peace treaty and non-aggression agreement, but the US has consistently rebuffed the offers. The State Department has repeatedly said in news conferences that it will not negotiate with North Korea unless they meet unspecified preconditions first [US Department of State]. What is puzzling is what the preconditions are, and how to get the US to sit down at the table. Incredibly the US and the media constantly repeat that it is North Korea that refuses to talk!

Unless there is a diplomatic solution, Kim Jong-un is rationally following in his father's footsteps by developing a credible nuclear deterrent against US aggression. In 2000 President George W. Bush scoffed at President Clinton's nuclear agreement with North Korea, and then he intensified threats in 2002 with his "Axis of Evil" speech. Bush followed that speech by invading Iraq in 2003 with "Shock and Awe", leaving the cradle of human civilization in ruins, and later hanging Saddam Hussein.

Bush did not plan to stop with Iraq. General Wesley Clark says that he was told at the Pentagon that Bush planned to invade 7 countries in 5 years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran [YouTube]. It is the US that has been paranoid, unpredictable and insane during the 21stcentury, and it did not start with Trump, but he takes prides in acting more insane.

After the initial US invasion of Iraq, a smug looking Bush got out of the passenger seat of a fighter jet that the pilot had landed on the USS Abraham Lincoln. He strutted over to the microphone in his flight suit and gave a premature "Mission Accomplished" speech. Lisa Schiffren gushed in the Wall Street Journal that Bush's performance made him look hot and sexy in his flight suit, adding with admiration that Bush is "credible as a Commander in Chief". The mainstream media has been the cheerleader for all of the Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Obama, Clinton and Kerry wars. They are now inciting the US public with propaganda for war with North Korea, Iran and Russia.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

5 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


  New Content

Many Americans would cheer at Kim's assassination and the millions of Korean casualties. That is what we have become. The public has become numb to war as long as it is far away, out of sight, and civilians are just collateral damage to be thrown away. The US is the threat and the anti-war movement needs to get organized and active to try to prevent future wars that are already planned.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 3:33:16 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


  New Content

Nikki Haley's performance at the UN is hypocritical, arrogant and has so many misstatements of facts.

Being a nuclear power comes certain standards to not threaten other countries?

You don't play games with nuclear weapons?---the US hold the largest war games in the world on NK border.

You don't bully?---really NK is bullying the US, that has to be a joke.

The regime has shown time and again that it doesn't want to talk?---actually it has shown time and again that it wants to negotiate, the US refuses.

Starving his own people?---25% of US children are food insecure while the US spends trillion$ on wars---and tax breaks for the rich.

She forgot 100,000 in prison camps---the US has 10 times that number.

We have options?

North korea came to the table in 2003?

Is President Xi an errand boy "to be sent" to talk to North Korea? NK is not a puppet of China any more than Mexico is a puppet of the US.

Haley is a good actress to be able to say her speech with a straight face.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 4:21:28 PM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1 articles, 273 comments


  New Content

Realizing my own deficiency in US History, as my public education in this area was self-serving when it came to our textbooks, I read Oliver Stone's "The Untold History of the US". That it was 600 pages long, followed by 100 pages of footnotes, was an ordeal for me, as I am a rather slow reader. I got it done though. That said, I find David's article articulate and grounded in solid history. His synopsis should serve as an intelligent summary for any not too inclined to pick up Stone's book.


I will add though, that one of the biggest eye-openers I read about, was the agreement between the US and Russia, which was if Russia would return East Germany to West Germany, the US would not have NATO countries move any further toward the East (in Russia's direction). Russia complied, if you recall, and today we have NATO countries right up to Russia's western border. So much for our 'word'.


My husband just walked in and presented me with a library book which David recommended. "A People's History of American Empire" by Howard Zinn. Thankfully, it's only 263 pages. And thank you, David, for your article and all you do to educate the people and work for peace.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:09:13 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


Reply to Leslie Johnson:

Thank you Leslie. I also highly recommend "The Hidden History of the Korean War 1951", by I.F. Stone.

There is a whole series of "Hidden History" books that I have found to be excellent.

As for US promises, well, they are worthless.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:18:48 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 141 articles, 3196 quicklinks, 13330 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to David William Pear:
I would also add Jim Douglass's JFK and the Unspeakable. I'm well into it now and it confirms everything I read here and what I've seen in the news in general for the past 50 years.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:26:09 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Thanks Dan, I will check the JFK book. All of the assassinations of that era were politically motivated. There will be more when the Deep State thinks it is to their advantage to cause chaos in the US.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:46:49 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 141 articles, 3196 quicklinks, 13330 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content
Excellent article, David. Of course the fact is we have been living in a war economy since World War II, maybe sooner, our Empire's driving force, pushed by insane people for many decades. We are pushing yet harder to get the nuclear deal that we as a country deserve. That so many so-called Americans are jumping on the train is beyond comprehension. Kennedy prevented nuclear war on at least two occasions, which is largely why the CIA took him out. He was also trying to extract us from Vietnam but sabotaged at every turn by the CIA. You can bet your bottom dollar the CIA is working avidly behind the whole North Korea scene. I won't be surprised if they stage some triggering event to make it look like aggression from North Korea. Should NK fire an electromagnetic pulse bomb high above us, it would likely be enough to set us back to the stone ages. We seem to have a mighty difficult problem letting countries rule themselves. The rich need always to be richer, a tragic disease of the mind if ever there was one.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:23:02 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Thanks again Dan.

The US had a golden opportunity to get rid of all nuclear weapons after the Cold War. We cannot have it both ways, but I am sure we will keep on trying. Eventually, there will be a disaster, planned or unplanned.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 5:50:01 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1261 comments


  New Content

Great summary of the moral hypocrisy in which the US wallows. It pays to not have a TV, to read "books," and to have slept through US history propaganda hours in high school. Another good reference is "This Must Be the Place" by Dave Chaddock. This well referenced book goes into details on what comprises brainwashing and who does it. It delves deeply into the megalomania driving our foreign policy and proves conclusively that the US practiced, fairly unsuccessfully, many experiments and trial military campaigns using germ warfare against Korea and China.

I do not care what religion one is, but if one approves of US aggression all over the world, one is an immoral, psychotic hypocrite, intentionally blind to the horrible past and continuing crimes of murderous Uncle Sam.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 6:37:15 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

Thanks Chuck. I think it is conclusive that the US has used all sorts of biological, chemical, radioactive, &c. warfare.

Napalm a new weapon that the US experimented with in Korea. At first it did not work so well because the victims could just wipe it off or jump into water. So they added a small amount of white phosphorus and that was a great improvement. WP cannot be wiped off or put out with water. It burns all the way down to the bone.

Napalm is a chemical weapon and is banned by the Geneva Conventions, so are cluster bombs, and land mines. But the US isn't going to let international laws and treaties get in their way.

Cuba has also been used for experimenting with diseases that destroy crops. Who knows what all of the mad scientists have dreamed up. There is an old guy named Andrew Marshall that was in the Pentagon from Nixon era until just a few years ago. His job was to dream up evil. He mentored Cheney, Rummy, Wolfowitz and a lot of neocons.

There is a lot we don't know about.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:05:04 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 234 quicklinks, 2664 comments


  New Content

One thing that really bothers me about the propaganda against North Korea is the way ignorance and racism is used. There is something evil about making propaganda using ignorance of other cultures, religions, values and customs. People are very susceptible to seeing other races as inferior and dangerous. There is a lot of code in the way the government and media focus pictures, videos and words when it come to Kim. And governments the US doesn't like are always called "regimes" and "personality cults". The US always personalizes its propaganda too: Saddam, Gaddafi, Assad, Putin, Kim, Chavez, Castro &c.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 7:21:25 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 11 fans, 3 quicklinks, 882 comments


  New Content

One thing I know for sure is that the North Korean bogeyman is a great cover story for our military-welfare queens as they drive their pimped-out MRAPs -- excuse me, as they are driven by their chauffeurs in their pimped-out MRAPs -- to Washington to collect their multi-billion-dollar, taxpayer-funded, government-contract checks. And that led me to another thought: what if Kim Jong-un is heavily invested in US military contractors, through straw men? Then he'd really be crazy -- crazy like a fox.

Thanks for another great article, David.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at 8:27:16 PM

