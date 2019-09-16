Equal Human Rights will Build a Good Society Unconditionally

Many people think that an escape from an entirely wrong history of humankind will come from some high level of knowledge that people cannot understand. The output should be based on the work of great thinkers such are Jesus, Buddha, Mohammad, Kant, Hegel, Marx, etc. However, by following these people, we go through wrong paths, or not right enough paths, or not developed enough paths. The lack of the ability to have thus far has created a good society confirms that.

But why would we not try to find a common denominator for all positively oriented philosophies and develop it? That would bring a good result. I think that all contemporary philosophers agree that people have to have equal rights. The development and acceptance of equal human, civil, legal, constitutional, and other rights all over the world confirm that the relationship between people is evolving toward equal rights.

But do we people as the result of this effort have equal rights today? No, we do not! The same rights are established on a formal level, while the reality presents that rights are not equal among people. The president of your country may send you to war, and you cannot do it to him. Your boss may abuse or fire you, and you cannot do it to him. Your teacher may force you to accept knowledge, and you cannot do it to him. Where are the equal human rights here?

Authorities impose their will on the people, and people have to follow their will. Such a relationship creates on one side privileged people and on the other side, deprived ones. This creates a major social problem. I wrote more about this in the article Privileges are evil . Privileges are the biggest mistake humanity has ever made. I saw it firsthand, so it was not hard for me to research ideas of equal human rights for 25 years. That means one does not need to search for an escape from today's social problems in a profound philosophy. The exit is located on a very shallow level of philosophy.

Equal human rights primarily include the right of all people to equally participate in the decision-making processes on all issues of common interest in society. Today, that right is partly implemented through the process of democracy, but democracy is not efficient enough in following the needs of people. Besides, democracy cannot support the needs of individuals so that they often remain unsatisfied. By being aware of this, I have created a simple idea which will successfully represent the needs of every individual and society as a whole. This will be achieved by mutual evaluation among people, which I call democratic anarchy.

Each person will get an equal right to evaluate, let's say three people positively and three people negatively. Each positive evaluation will bring a small award to the assessed person, and each negative assessment will result in the same form of punishment. This will direct every person in society to respect the needs of every person, to create the highest possible conveniences to the community, and to reduce or abolish the creation of any forms of inconvenience. Thus, equal rights among people will create a good society.

Equal rights among people necessarily require every person the right to work. This is, in theory, a highly developed right, but the practice still confirms unemployment as normal. Shortening working hours proportionally to the unemployment rate will easily make full employment a reality. Human rights should be developed further by forming equal access of every person to every workplace through a new division of labour. People will accept it in the distant future as a final act of the abolition of privileges and unequal rights in society. More about this can be found in my article The Future of Economics.

All social evil starts with unequal rights among people, and all social evil will be entirely removed when equal rights among people are established. Then, the president would not dare to call for war, managers will not hire or fire workers, and teachers will no longer teach the material of that which does not interest students. The consistent acceptance of equal rights among people will solve all of the social problems. And there is no other realistic way to achieve a good society. Everything I wrote in my philosophy is the result of the development of this idea.