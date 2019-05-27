The Conspiracy of the World Exposed

- Advertisement -

This completely original article analyzes the conspiracy affecting the last four American presidents. It presents the creativity of the conspirators in manipulating the people and my creativity in presenting how the people can stop it unconditionally.

In capitalism, rich people have a strong influence in creating the policy of the state. When this influence is performed secretly, then it is a conspiracy. The conspiracy of the rich has always significantly benefited the rich on expenses of people and as such, influenced the history of humankind negatively. The biggest conspiracy I found so far was the support of Marxism for more than a hundred years. It has prevented the progress of society. I wrote about it in the article Marx still prevents the progress of society. I will present here well-known crimes that damaged society and brought big profits to the invisible conspirators.

Many people do not believe that this conspiracy exists. My interest in conspiracies arose when I concluded they must exist in the case of the destruction of my homeland Yugoslavia. The western media unanimously lied about the situation in Yugoslavia. Coordinated fake reporting cannot present anything else but a conspiracy. The unanimous fake reporting suggests there is a unique dictatorial power that controls the western world. If there were two or more independent centers of power, they will fight for domination, and we would see it. This hidden dictatorial power has established the conspiracy that helped them stay in power for centuries. It plans to conquer the world by corruption, by cheating and dividing people, and by waging wars.

Western media presented the dissolution of Yugoslavia as an internal conflict amongst the Yugoslav nations. It was true, but the western powers also had the interest to divide and conquer Yugoslavia. Socialists won the elections in the republics of Serbia and Montenegro while pro-capitalist parties won in the rest of Yugoslavia. No surprise the western world accused Serbia of the problems in Yugoslavia and supported the other republics. It was the main cause for the wars. After almost ten years of the Serbian resistance to the western pressure, the conspirators lost patience and requested a military intervention against the Serbs in Yugoslavia. Russia put a veto on it in the UN Security Council. Attacking an independent state without the approval of the United Nations is a crime, and this was a problem for the conspirators.

President Clinton

Formally, US President Bill Clinton was supposed to launch the attack on Yugoslavia. Naturally, he resisted committing the crime. Then appeared the Monica Lewinsky case where media showed great interest in the sexual life of President Clinton, informing about it every day for more than a year. Then the American Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court found the interest in the sexual life of the president of the US and subpoenaed him to testify about his sex life before the grand jury. Since when are the US Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court interested in the sexual life of an American president?

The answer is - from the moment Bill Clinton resisted to commit the crime of the aggression on Yugoslavia. President Clinton lied before the grand jury about his sex life, which is what most people would do in his place. And because he lied under oath about his sexual life, it led to charges of perjury, obstruction of justice and his impeachment. Bill Clinton's sexual life might have removed him from the presidential position. Seriously?

The impeachment process of Bill Clinton was nothing else but blackmail. The blackmail forced President Clinton to lead the criminal NATO aggression on Yugoslavia or else to face the removal from his position. Of course, President Clinton preferred his position more than the lives of thousands of people and commanded the attack on Yugoslavia. The Lewinsky case was completely forgotten the moment that Bill Clinton decided to carry out military aggression against Yugoslavia. It was a crime. I wrote more about it in the article My debt to Yugoslavia.

Now the question comes up--who has such power to manipulate the American Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court and to blackmail the president of the United States? It is certainly a very strong organization with exceptionally rich people. It narrows down people who may commit such a crime to a few and the investigation should not have problems to find people responsible for it even though they hide their wealth and power of influence.



Left is the famous cartoon portraying Rockefeller controlling the government originally published in The Verdict on January 22, 1900.

President Milošević

The western world proclaimed the president of Serbia and then Yugoslavia, Slobodan Milošević, guilty for all the wars in Yugoslavia. After the coup in Yugoslavia organized by conspirators in the year 2000, President Milošević was arrested and sent to the International Court of Justice in Hague. He was accused there for crimes he allegedly committed in the war in Yugoslavia. In four years of trial, no evidence confirmed any of the crimes of which he was accused. This put the justification of the NATO aggression on Yugoslavia under serious suspicion. In these circumstances, the death of Slobodan Milošević would fit the conspirators' needs the best.

