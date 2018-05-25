Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

Dresden, February 17, 1945

By       Message Kevin Tully       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/25/18

Author 48597
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From flickr.com: American Flags {MID-294518}
American Flags
(Image by Tony Webster)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"Private Boyle loved the smell of smoke as a boy -- the deep, acidy, peppery, savory smoke that would swirl through his tree house as his Dad was smoking his famous brisket. Standing amidst the macabre, frantic activity of the Dresden Market, the ground radiating heat through the souls of his boots, Private Boyle choked violently on the dark, oily, chemical and animal smoke passing across the apocalyptic ruins of the yet cracking and creaking Frauenkirche, the statue of Martin Luther standing, unharmed, just as it had three days before, now under a new heaven -- a heaven that had brought hell.

Unteroffizier Fritz Backstedt, taking in the scope and horror of the destruction of his hometown fought desperately the urge to scream or fall onto the ash covered pavement -- an afflicted, wrecked ball. He wanted to stand in tragic, human solidarity with his two prisoners. He wanted them to weep with him or him with them but instead he jabbed Private Vonnegut in the back with his Walther, pointing the way forward, unable to look his charges in the eye.

"Fritz, you know we can talk you and I, I'm sorry," said Private Vonnegut, Vonnegut could speak German.
"What did you say?" asked Private Boyle.
Private Vonnegut rejected the offer to speak English. In that moment he refused to make the sounds of those that did this.

As they were rounding the eastern corner of the fallen church a small group of wailing and burnt and wild women stood in alarming attitudes -- very similar to the figures in Rodin's Burghers of Calais, thought Private Vonnegut. One of the younger women, with severe burns on her arms, the back of her long,blond hair charred and singed, was desperately clutching a Nazi flag. Recognizing the American uniforms of the two prisoners, she began a flat, guttural litany; apparently directed at the two prisoners of war. Private Boyle had an overwhelming urge to go comfort her. Noticing that he was moving toward her, Private Vonnegut grabbed him by the arm, shaking his head.

- Advertisement -

"She just called us Jew-loving pigs, sh*t-eaters and communist pimps, among other things," said Private Vonnegut.

Unteroffizier Backstedt slowly walked toward the still speaking woman, tears finally rolling through the grime on his cheeks, holding out his hands, it was not clear if he was making an offering or asking for one. Gently, he grasped the tattered swastika adorned flag, hurling it onto a pile of broken, beautifully carved stone that had once been part of a soaring groin vault in the proud church..." From "Dresden, February 17, 1945" By Franklin Cincinnatus

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Open Letter To Green Party Candidate Jill Stein

The Rise of Shallow, Demonstrative Religion

Kellyanne Conway/Joseph Goebbels

The Little, Slightly Tilted Church

BECKWATCH: Ayn Rand Would Have Absolutely Hated Glenn Beck

Bill O'Reilly Must Go

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment
Shawn Hamilton

Become a Fan
Author 503950
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 6, 2015), 30 fans, 38 articles, 852 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well, this strikes home.

As one steeped in the philosophical and literary framework typified by Twain and Kurt Vonnegut, Jr, I'm naturally attracted to your piece. And since we know each other, I feel impelled to mention an interesting historical fact:

While Kurt Vonnegut was being held as a German prisoner in an underground Dresden meat locker--recoiling from the concussions caused by American incendiary bombs, my father (Maj. Ralph Hamilton), was flying P-51 Mustangs (I obtained his flight records) during that raid--and was escorting those bombers, helping to incinerate Dresden.

So it goes....

Submitted on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:05:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Kevin Tully

Become a Fan
Author 48597

(Member since May 15, 2010), 22 fans, 107 articles, 29 quicklinks, 1346 comments, 238 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Shawn Hamilton:   New Content

Hey Shawn, yes I think I remember you telling about this. So, your Dad had some influence on Slaughterhouse Five...

Submitted on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 9:22:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 885 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Shawn Hamilton:   New Content

Ouch, Shawn...

and so it goes...


love your new avatar!

Submitted on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:10:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 885 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This one really choked me up, Kevin; made me cry. Funny, I was just listening to David Irving talk about what happened at Dresden, among other things he challenges with actual fact about the mis-writing and adulterating of WW2 history.

Submitted on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:09:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 