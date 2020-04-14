 
 
Dot9: Bankrupt Since 1933. We and Our Children are Pledged as Collateral on the Debt to the FED

Listen to Wayne Paul (the brother of Ron Paul) talk in 2008 about the bankruptcy of the United States in 1933.

(2 minute video)

Wayne Paul: In 1936 we instituted the social security system and you and I and our children and our children's children were pledged as collateral on the debt of our government to the Federal Reserve. It took 20 years to make this country bankrupt (1913 establishment of the Federal Reserve to 1933 when the US government was declared bankrupt). Since then our government has operated under Emergency Powers of our government.

("Prior to 1913, most Americans owned free and clear, allodial title to property, free and clear of any liens or mortgages until the Federal Reserve Act (1913) "Hypothecated" all property within the federal United States to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. In 1933 the federal United States hypothcated all the present and future properties, assets, and labor of their subjects, the 14th Amendment citizen, to the Federal Reserve system.")

(I will write more about the bankruptcy of the United States in a future article.)

I thought I would add this for those of you who have not seen it. It is from the first ("Introduction to") Dot article I posted in my series, "Connecting the Dots." I think this 3 1/2 minute video is an excellent illustration of how they/the controllers think. Understanding even just a little bit about how they think, should give us all some idea of what we are up against. They do not think in simple terms.

"Connecting the Dots." Introduction to Dot1, "Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars."

Jeff J. Brown

There goes my Social Security benefits, starting this year! Oh well, the Big Wheel of Life keeps on turning.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020 at 1:12:57 PM

