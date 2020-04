Dot12: 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony: Beware the Looming Coronavirus Pandemic, It Will Be Coming Your Way.

The opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games. The Grim Reaper is glaring down at a little girl with pigtails in her white pajamas and trapped in her hospital bed suspended in the air.

I am a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne And I have never met the Queen And I wish I could have all that he has got

I Graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Economics from Colorado College in 1976. I never did anything with ( more...