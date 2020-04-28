 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Dot12: 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony: Beware the Looming Coronavirus Pandemic, It Will Be Coming Your Way.

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 10429
Message David Watts
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

The opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games. The Grim Reaper is glaring down at a little girl with pigtails in her white pajamas and trapped in her hospital bed suspended in the air.


(Image by YouTube)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Watts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne And I have never met the Queen And I wish I could have all that he has got

I Graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Economics from Colorado College in 1976. I never did anything with (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

5G and Microchips. Total Control of We the People. Look Out, Here It Comes

Dot2: 5G Apocalypse, "The Extinction Event"

Dot8: Pandemic Scam Made Easy. Pick a test that does not test for COVID-19 and Bingo, you've got your pandemic.

Dot6: Corbett Report - Medical Martial Law 2020. The Stage has been Set: Medical Martial Law is on its Way.

Dot3: UN Agenda 21, Sustainable Development. Sounds Good, Right? Think Again. An Evil Plan to Control the World

Dot4: NASA WAR DOCUMENT. If These Three Simple Documents Don't Wake People Up, They Must Be Comatose.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 