Brand new mini-documentary We're Living in 12 Monkeys was released just recently by Truthstream Media and outlines the agenda that is unfolding from the coronavirus hysteria. The full New World Order agenda of complete control over humanity is in play .

(Watch the mini-documentary video below)

(I want to give Janet Supriano credit for coming up with this excellent video. Janet is very good at coming up with excellent videos and she did it again. Thank you Janet.)

(Note on the title of the video, We're Living in 12 Monkeys. "12 Monkeys" is a movie that was released in 1996. Plot: A deadly virus, wipes out almost all of humanity; forcing survivors to live underground. A group known as the Army of the Twelve Monkeys is believed to have released the virus.)

Notes from the video:

It is as if we went to sleep one night and woke up in the dystopia viral film 12 Monkeys. If you haven't seen that one recently, it'd be great timing to watch it again with fresh eyes.

This entire ordeal we are all living through together has been surreal; most of us have naturally wavered in and out of fear and anxiety, and we don't know what's yet to come.

With the headlines constantly flooding in an information overload as this whole scene plays out, it has been difficult just to keep up with events, but alas, a narrative IS emerging.

If we could choose one word for it, we would choose "coordinated". All these emergencies and viral situations certainly appear to be playing into a previously discussed program which would rapidly - and perhaps - irrevocably change society forever.

As this MIT Technology Review article boldly proclaims, "We're not going back to normal" - Last time they used that kind of talk? After 9/11 when they said "this is the new normal." Instead, works are underway to require even more surveillance and tech-authorization for anything and everything, even controlling for our very right to go into public, and into businesses, attend events and more in the future.

"We're not going back to normal." "Social distancing is here to stay for much longer than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever."

This is how THEY see the future and it isn't clear just how much choice any of us would have in this future being outlined now.

Of course, the future isn't written yet, but it is clear that a number of key insiders, and many of the usual suspects, already have a draft-of-the-future in hand, and are attempting to operate from its script. What is being attempted here is like toast - there is no going back to just a piece of bread if this transformation is completed.

