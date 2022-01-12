"Don't Look Up", movie review



DON'T LOOK UP | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix The stars get struck in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24. DON'T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Netflix) Details DMCA



Spoiler alert. It's a satire about climate change, politics, and a lot of other stuff.

The star-studded cast includes Donald Trump in drag. He looks a lot like Meryl Streep. Trump's chief of staff is played by Trump's eldest son. Elon Musk plays the director of NASA. He is a greedy businessman who knows nothing about space. Bill Gates plays the role of a nerdy know-it-all billionaire and CEO of the tech company BASH. Greta Thunberg stars as a young astrology student. Leonardo DiCaprio plays himself as an unknown professor of astrology named Dr. Mindy.

The movie starts with Greta discovering a giant asteroid heading straight for planet Earth. She shows it to Dr. Mindy. He does some quick calculations, and the science tells him that Earth has 6 months to live. The planet and all living things are doomed to destruction. Later Slim Pickens volunteers for a suicide mission to knock the asteroid off course with an atomic bomb.

Dr. Strangelove has a different idea and aborts the mission. Greta goes on The View and tries to warn everybody before it is too late, but nobody listens to her. Dr. Mindy sells out, and joins in a greedy scheme to break the asteroid into many pieces to exploit the trillions of dollars' worth of rare minerals.

Meanwhile, Trump is doing nothing even when the asteroid is visible to the naked eye. Trump is an asteroid-denier. He tells his red-neck followers: "Don't look up", thus the name of the movie. Trump passes out hats and pins with the slogan "Don't look up" on them and an arrow pointing down. When Clinton, err Trump is caught in a sex scandal he does "Wage the Dog". He decides to exploit the danger of the asteroid to rescue his political career. This infuriates his science denying followers and they throw beer cans at him at his next rally.

Greta rallies her followers to look up and passes out pins with an arrow pointing up. The all sides media gives equal time to both camps. You can tell who they are by their arrow that points both up and down. As the asteroid races towards Earth the country is hopelessly divided and in chaos.

If you are expecting a happy ending, then "Don't Look Up" is not going to give it to you. So, this is a weird movie. Of course I did change the names to real people who aren't in the movie. Or are they?

For the first few minutes I couldn't believe how stupid "Don't Look Up" was. But once I realized that it is satire--- dark satire--- I couldn't stop watching it over and over again.

Anyway, go watch the movie. Maybe your interpretation of "Don't Look Up" is different than mine. What do you think?