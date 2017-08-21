Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't Impeach Trump. Don't Take Away His Twitter Account

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/21/17

Become a Fan
  (307 fans)

From flickr.com: Let Donald Trump be Trump. {MID-154245}
Let Donald Trump be Trump.
(Image by Michael Vadon)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Trump is a bloviating, chronically lying, ignorant buffoon. His time as president has made it clear that the only way he could have become a billionaire was through corruption and fraud. No wonder he has been a serial bankrupt.

But I don't believe all this talk of impeachment has been thought through. While I detest Trump and hate what he's done, in terms of appointing people set on destroying ecological, educational, worker and social justice protections, policies and laws, I think we need to hold off on impeachment.

First, talk all you want about it. It's become clear that the Republican controlled House of Representatives, where the first stage of impeachment would take place, is not even able to censure Trump's offensive actions, statements and tweets, let alone reach a majority vote on impeachment.

But as a left of liberal progressive, I think it's best to let Trump have all the leash he needs to hang himself and the Republican party. Every time Trump says or does something shameful and the vast majority of Republicans let him slide, their brand is damage more. That's why it's crazy to try to get his Twitter account closed. It is an outlet for his childish, nasty impulsivity. Trump is the best weapon against Republicans, right wingers and their brand and reputation that the world has seen in a century.

I oppose impeachment so much that I would, if I had a Democratic representative for my district, call his office to tell him not to impeach... yet. If it happened soon, Mike Pence would become president and he might settle enough ruffled feathers to diminish the damage to the Republican brand before the 2018 elections.

- Advertisement -

I do have some fears, that Trump could hit the nuclear trigger or start a war. But Pence could be just as warlike and probably diabolically smarter in terms of implementing right wing agenda change.

Another 17 months of Republican control of the House, Senate and White House, with the same level of failure, incompetence and disgusting, outrageous tolerance for bad behavior will do wonders for the future of progressive visions. Of course, the Democratic Party might very well blow it, with their idiot Hillbot spokespeople attacking progressives as "alt-left."

I'm enjoying seeing Trump self-implode. I am still holding on to an infinitesimally small hope that Trump might find his Trumpiness and throw off all the politicians who have cocooned him. as I described in my article, the other day, Dear Donald; Here's How to Get the Love and Respect You Want.

- Advertisement -

Come January 2019, things will be different. Maybe then, it will be time to impeach. Even then, though, there's a decent chance that the Democrats will take back the house and senate, hopefully with some decent new progressives included. That could lead to investigations that put enough heat on Trump's billionaire appointees so they quit, at which point Trump will no longer have a GOP rubber stamp to get replacement appointees approved.

Oh, and if you are still hanging on to the hope that Trump will stand up to the deep state and follow through on his election promises-- good luck. I believe he's shown he is neither able nor willing to do it, and probably never was .

On the other hand, if Trump does something really dangerously inappropriate, it might be necessary to exercise the 25th amendment, which I've written about here: Use the 25th to Stop Trump's Trigger Finger.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

kappie

Become a Fan
Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 403 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
i agree with you wholeheartly.trump is a disaster and will hurt the country greatly in his 4 to 8 years but mike pense is a religious fanatic and his policies as governor have been every bit as bad as trumps and hes much more polished then trump so people and our ever cowering press may accept him much more then trump as he destroyes whats left of America.What i am trying to say in my rambling way is Pense is a much more polished version of trump and even more deadly

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 8:19:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 