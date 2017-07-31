

no to Trump, no to war

It's just about a given, clear to any person paying attention, that Trump will, sooner, rather than later, start a war... or three.

The warning came early, when he wanted tanks in his inauguration parade.

We now know that this psychopath is a vengeful, spiteful, self absorbed narcissist who will inflict punishment on people who displease him.

It's not a matter of if he will start one or more wars. It's a question of when. We know he has no respect for congress or for laws. So he will do it... unless he is stopped. Congress has not terminated the AUMF-- Authorization to Use Military Force-- that has been in place since 2001. And they have abrogated their responsibility to challenge both Obama and Trump in engaging in military actions that should require congressional approval.

So the only way that Trump can be kept from starting a war, or worse, pulling the nuclear trigger, is to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office because he is unable to function. Here's the actual wording of the key portion of the amendment:

Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President. Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.[3]

So, this is not an easy thing to do. But the alternative is horrific. Trump will use his ability to start wars to distract people from his historic, catastrophic failure. If a war with Iran or North Korea doesn't work, he will use, if we're lucky, one nuclear weapon. Or he may decide to launch volleys of them.

The only way to protect humanity and this planet from the near certainty of war and the likelihood of nuclear insanity is to remove Donald Trump from the equation. Every day that the Republican controllers of the House and Senate delay, they put the planet at great peril.

It is time to start calling every member of congress and let them know that Trump has shown Americans and the world that he is completely incapable of functioning as president of the United States. Perhaps, to convince the members of congress, Pollsters like Gallup, Pew, even Rasmussen and others should be asking the question. "Is Donald Trump capable of functioning as president?"



