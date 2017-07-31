Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Use the 25th to Stop Trump's Trigger Finger

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/31/17

Become a Fan
  (305 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: no to Trump, no to war {MID-147468}
no to Trump, no to war
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's just about a given, clear to any person paying attention, that Trump will, sooner, rather than later, start a war... or three.

The warning came early, when he wanted tanks in his inauguration parade.

We now know that this psychopath is a vengeful, spiteful, self absorbed narcissist who will inflict punishment on people who displease him.

It's not a matter of if he will start one or more wars. It's a question of when. We know he has no respect for congress or for laws. So he will do it... unless he is stopped. Congress has not terminated the AUMF-- Authorization to Use Military Force-- that has been in place since 2001. And they have abrogated their responsibility to challenge both Obama and Trump in engaging in military actions that should require congressional approval.

So the only way that Trump can be kept from starting a war, or worse, pulling the nuclear trigger, is to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office because he is unable to function. Here's the actual wording of the key portion of the amendment:

Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.[3]

So, this is not an easy thing to do. But the alternative is horrific. Trump will use his ability to start wars to distract people from his historic, catastrophic failure. If a war with Iran or North Korea doesn't work, he will use, if we're lucky, one nuclear weapon. Or he may decide to launch volleys of them.

The only way to protect humanity and this planet from the near certainty of war and the likelihood of nuclear insanity is to remove Donald Trump from the equation. Every day that the Republican controllers of the House and Senate delay, they put the planet at great peril.

It is time to start calling every member of congress and let them know that Trump has shown Americans and the world that he is completely incapable of functioning as president of the United States. Perhaps, to convince the members of congress, Pollsters like Gallup, Pew, even Rasmussen and others should be asking the question. "Is Donald Trump capable of functioning as president?"


 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with Opednews.com the first media winner of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 319 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
If Hillary chortled about killing Gaddafi and destroying Libya. Also wrecked Honduras and Ukraine, and threatened Russia directly...and if Trump is ousted, then Pence, a religious fanatic who believes in Armageddon becomes President. And the military is riddled with latter day fanatics like Pence, so getting rid of Trump won't make much difference. At least Trump makes a febble perhaps insincere attempt to 'make a deal' with Russia. Trump is only one symptom of a much larger problem.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 6:34:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 76 fans, 113 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1387 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why not just admit that you lost an election, suck it up and start providing some legitimate alternatives.

The ongoing efforts to remove Trump to mollify a bunch of pissed off Hillary dead-enders and Bernie worshipping progressives is an unprecedented and dangerous game to play.

Once you have gone there, you will never be able to go back again and rest assured folks, it WILL be used against you.

Trump is already surrounded by enemies who are just waiting to bury the shiv in his throat, but as the old Chinese curse goes "be careful of what you ask for, you might get it" or something along those lines. You get the point.

Mike Pence is a formidable candidate who will mobilize the Christian Right which has been dormant since the second Bush term.

They would annihilate anything that the Democrats plan on trotting out in 2020.

It would hardly surprise me if they are in on taking Trump out.

Just my two cents.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 7:59:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 1 fan, 195 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I concur with Eric's and Don's replies. I am surprised that you wrote this article Rob, you usually seem more tempered in your responses and your articles and have shown an understanding that all the Dems and Reps are all in for the war games. What was the vote for more sanctions, 490-2 or something like that. You want Trump out and then Pence comes in with his 490 supporters and continues poking the bear harder and harder. I thoroughly agree that Trump is the worst president in my lifetime but I though Hillary would be more likely than Trump to start a war.....I still do. And I think since almost all the congressmen voted for the sanctions that whoever is President could continue to poke the Bear because that is what the deep state wants. Is there something I am missing in your message?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 8:31:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 265 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

3 Brave Republicans stood against the pro-war sanctions bill in Congress. Not One Single Democrat stood against it.

And you think Trump is eager for war?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 8:37:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Larry Kellogg

Become a Fan
Author 508396

(Member since Mar 5, 2017), 1 fan, 25 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Eighthman:   New Content

"And you think Trump is eager for war?"......Yes, absolutely!! I guess you aren't aware of his continuous 'sword rattling'. Syria, Iran, North Korea, China, Qatar.....Muslims, Sikhs, Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans, drug users...open your freakin' eyes man!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 31, 2017 at 8:48:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 