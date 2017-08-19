Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Dear Donald; Here's How to Get the Love and Respect You Want

From flickr.com: Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)
Dear Donald. We all know you are a narcissist. You have to know it too. That means you want love and respect and control. I suggest you try a different strategy from you've been doing to get that which you want.

You are currently viewed by a majority of Americans and an even a greater percentage of people outside the US as a pompous, ignorant, impulsive, bloviating, lying fool.

What you've been doing has not been working. Your advisors have led you to a very bad place where many people expect you to implode, whether that means resignation, impeachment, or 25th amendment removal.

I suggest you take a look at the polls and find some of the things that eighty or ninety percent of Amerians want that will be good for all. I'll assume you have enough money and don't need to make deals with corporations or wealthy people to have more money. I encourage you to find out what most Americans want--good, wholesome stuff--and give it to them. Stop committing money to make you feel stronger militarily. This will not really work. It's a false elixir. Doing real good is the real thing, what will get you loved by millions, maybe even billions.

I suggest you start by rejoining the Paris accords. Work to get all those coal miners jobs building renewable energy infrastructure. Turn West Virginia into a renewable energy center. Save billions by reducing the military budget. Spend the money improving infrastructure and helping students get college educations. Do continue with your plans to renegotiate global trade deals that have destroyed American industries. There are Democrats who will get behind that if you work with them. Undo your defunding of NIH and health research, then increase the funding you were going to de-fund it. Fire the agency heads who really want to destroy the agencies, starting with Scott Pruitt at the APA.

Do those things and you will become a hero to billions. They will love you You will have found positive ways to feed your narcissism. Think about it. Is it better to go down in history as the most failed president who stayed with the party that always laughed and repudiated him anyway, or to be remembered as the narcissist who figured out how to feed his narcissism in a positive way to make the most people happy, by giving them and the planet better, healthier, more just lives

You don't even have to remain a Republican. There are more independents than Democrats or Republicans. Instead of groping for 38% instead of 34%, start being the real independent you said you would be and you could be seeing 60%, even 70% approval ratings--real numbers not Rasmussen ones.

Seriously Donald, you could really turn this around and start having fun. Just lighten up and start becoming a healing narcissist instead of a malignant one.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Meryl Ann Butler

I love this! And knowing that a narcissist feels he must read every scrap written about him, I trust he will see this.

Best idea I've read about how to deal with Trump! You are right, everyone acts or reacts based on a need for love. When dealing with the out-of-control kid in the classroom, usually showing them more love for a while results in better behavior. Fingers crossed.

And if Trump cancels his Phoenix rally Tuesday in respect for Charlottesville, we should start right there with big kudos. If not, we'll have to look harder for something else, but that is the job of the caretaker of an unruly child.

