Dog Believes in Sixties Music! We should follow the advice now more than ever

We have two dogs, Daphne, a Goldendoodle, smart, funny, the love or our lives, although she's having some troubles now at age 9 (looking into that as I write this); and Loden, a Keeshound, that had a year of abuse before we got him. Age 6, he still has serious PTSD, to the point where we recently concluded I can't walk him in our local park, even with leash and seldom used shock collar. He is a delight in the house and usually outside, but reactive enough on sporadic occasions that I've had to stop taking him where there are other dogs or people (Keeshounds were supposedly bred to be watchdogs on Norwegian barges, as I tend to believe; ironically, my wife gave him that name, Loden, after she met just such a fellow on a Buddhist retreat; he both helped my wife and said the name means "seeker of serenity"). Our dog's still working on that one, though clearly in the process...

Meanwhile, I've started getting him to walk on our Nordic track for the needed exercise. Here's a video of that from yesterday, with the soundtrack added by my stepson, Jack Crawford.

(Article changed on August 15, 2019 at 16:18)