What will you do when that last

jukebox has played its last song?

Where will you go then,

when that last drink has been poured and

that last stale cigarette smoked?

What can you do after that last crow has cawed

over that last pale meadow where

you have walked and walked

and thought and thought?

And where will you go then and

what will you do when

the stars build in the sky and the moon

moves slowly through the clouds?

And what book can you pull from

that shelf that will bring it all together

into that one syllable that will be the last one?

What sound from the TV will make

there, just there, so right?

When will you at last yawn, unable to

hold open your eyes? And, then, what

will you do when dawn comes

and moves the last stars from the sky and

traffic begins to move past your window,

where muffled voices, unattached to anything,

pass by...leaving their salient silence behind?

Where will you go then---where can you go?

In what direction shall you point yourself,

and how will you know when you have arrived--

if your destination is not a place but a time?

What business will you find at hand?

What right moment to hold?

These are the questions that must go unanswered...

that will always go unanswered.

Yet you ask them over and over

like a patient sick with fever, fixated on some

delirium-driven thought that cannot be shaken.

This is your lot

acquired at that last round corner

where you should have turned, but didn't;

at that last door you should have entered,

but didn't. And that is why, and that is where,

you should have, but didn't.