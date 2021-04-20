 
 
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts: Connecting Health and Healthcare Justice - history in the making

WATCH: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)

402 years after the first African slave arrived on North American shores, 156 years after freed Black slaves were criminalized, imprisoned, and hanged under the Black Codes and then Jim Crow, 66 years after Emmitt Till's brutal murder in Mississippi, 30 years after four White LAPD officers were acquitted despite clubbing an unarmed Rodney King 51 times, on camera, the 2021 murder and manslaughter convictions of Derek Chauvin are, perhaps, the 'Justice for All' turning point that will connect all who seek Health Justice in housing, education, nutrition, criminal codes, policing, and more with Healthcare Justice.

When we unite across barriers of race, class, ethnicity, identity, geography, age, religion/non-religion and issue priorities through our shared values, stories, empathy, trust, and respect, we create the power to win on all fronts!

Leading Healthcare Justice for All, One Payer States fervently embraces Health for All and today's truly historic jury finding is a critical step in the direction of this nation's long-delayed promise: Justice for All.

Yours in unity and solidarity!

Chuck Pennacchio

 

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D. and M.A. (Colorado-Boulder), B.A. (California-Berkeley), is associate professor of history and politics at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia (2003-), co-founder and president of the One Payer States network (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
