Mother, pilot, veteran, purple heart recipient and ass-kicking goddess, Democrat, MJ Hegar, says "My whole life has been about opening, pushing, and sometimes kicking through every door in my way. Ready for a Congress that opens doors for Americans instead of slamming them in our faces? Then join our campaign." She is running for United States Representative from Texas' 31st congressional district, challenging John Carter. This campaign video published four days ago already has over a million views.