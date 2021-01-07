Ossoff Wins, Senate Turns Blue



With John Ossoff's win, Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate for the first time in six years with victories in two runoff races in Georgia -- a stunning result in a state that hadn't sent a new Democratic senator to Washington for two decades. Earlier today it was announced that Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler. Mitch McConnell has gotten his comeuppance, you might say I'm laughing my Ossoff.

