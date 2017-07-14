Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Death Panels: Sarah Palin Was Right, Sort Of

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From commons.wikimedia.org: London Ambulance Service Ambulance {MID-141347}
London Ambulance Service Ambulance
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

In 2009, former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin raised the kind of ruckus she's known for with her comment on the then-notional Affordable Care Act, aka "ObamaCare." In a Facebook note, she wrote:

"The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama's 'death panel' so his bureaucrats can decide ... whether they are worthy of health care."

Palin's aim was rather off (she was grousing about an ACA provision allowing Medicare to reimburse patients for voluntary "end of life care" consultations), but as the world watches the unfolding tragedy of 11-month-old Charlie Gard's terminal illness in the United Kingdom, "death panels" are suddenly newsworthy again. Palin's core worry was relevant then and it's relevant now. It's also non-controversial, or at least it should be.

Healthcare is a "scarce resource," by which I mean that there is more desire for it than there are doctor hours and hospital beds and bottles of medication to fulfill all that desire. In any healthcare system, therefore, care is going to be rationed. If people want or need ten units of health care and there are only nine units available, someone is going to lose out.

Rationing can be handled in a number of ways: Pricing in an entirely free-market system, quick triage in an emergency situation with multiple victims presenting varying levels of injury, alleged experts in systems ranging from the bureaucratic mess of an "insurance" system in the US to the "single-payer" systems in the United Kingdom and other countries. While I favor a free-market system, my intention here is not to argue that point, but rather to point out that "death panels" are inherent in the overall situation.

While it's heartbreaking that young Charlie likely faces death from mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, and soon, that would likely also be true in the US. Most insurance companies would balk at paying for the experimental treatment his parents seek, and their ability to raise funding for it through charity is not the usual course of things.

The instant problem here is not that a panel of alleged experts at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital or at some other level of the UK's National Health Service reached the painful decision to allocate the scarce resources at their disposal to someone or something other than prolonging Charlie's life.

The problem is that, having taken that decision, those experts demanded that Charlie's parents accept their authority in the matter, and successfully fought them into court to prevent them from seeking treatment for him elsewhere.

While it so happens that Charlie is an infant whose parents are claiming the rightful authority to make that decision, the "death panel" precedent here could just as easily be applied to a terminally ill adult: "We can't treat you anymore, and we're not going to let you seek treatment elsewhere either."

That way lies the darkest evil and savagery. Free Charlie Gard.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 