Criticizing Putin's invasion of Iraq, no I mean Ukraine, former President Bush admits invasion of Iraq was unjustified

Bush Makes Gaffe In Speech, Calls Ukraine Iraq Former President George W. Bush misspoke while giving a speech criticizing Russia and referred to the .unjustified and brutal ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Details   DMCA
 

Former President George W. Bush giving a speech yesterday, May 18, 2022 criticizing Putin's invasion of Iraq, "I mean Ukraine" a gaffe he attributed to being age 75.

Yesterday while giving a speech criticizing Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine former president George W. "Dubya" Bush committed one of the all time gaffes.

Regarding Putin's invasion "Dubya" said, "The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq-I mean Ukraine"-which brought snickers from the audience-he again murmured "Iraq" under his breath then saying his mistake was because "I'm 75".

I don't know if I could or should call it chutzpah on the part of "Dubya" but after some 19 plus years he finally admitted his launching of the brutal invasion of Iraq was wholly unjustified.

Yes he could attribute the gaffe to his old age but what he did in March 2003 was premeditated aggression against a country that was no threat, imminent or otherwise against the US.

Of course we know he was never held accountable for this transgression, the worst offense a country can make against another country.

Remember that's primarily because newly elected president Barack Obama in 2009 said it was his intention to "move on" rather than holding "Dubya" and his criminal gang to account for what they did in Iraq and Afghanistan.

I suspect after all this time many, most people in the US have forgotten about the war in Iraq, especially those in the upper middle class in America, secure in their surroundings, fine homes and good jobs who hardly worry these pleasures could ever be destroyed by aggression from another country.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Rohn Kenyatta

DUMBya's gaff was classic;it absolutely had me in stitches with laughter and I find it difficult to laugh, these days. Thanks for expounding.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 5:07:59 PM

