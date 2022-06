No More Hangers

There is always more than one way to solve a problem:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers this: "One of the small steps that President Biden and the White House can take is opening abortion clinics on federal lands, especially in states where access to care is limited by inhumane state laws. We are compiling a petition to the White House demanding they do this right away, and we're asking for your signature."

I signed here.