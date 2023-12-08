 
 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

103-Year-Old Mother of Holistic Medicine Shares Secrets of Longevity

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Dr. Gladys Taylor McGarey is a medical pioneer, visionary, and author affectionately known around the world as the "Mother of Holistic Medicine" who I have been privileged to know and love for almost 40 years. She celebrated her 103rd birthday on November 30, 2023.

Dr. Gladys McGarey
Dr. Gladys McGarey
(Image by Dr. Gladys McGarey)   Details   DMCA

A true living legend, Dr. Gladys has just published her fifth book, "The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor's Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age." In it she shares extraordinary stories, eternal wisdom and her six actionable secrets to enjoying a life that is long, happy, and purpose-driven. And she shares her personal plan for her next decade!

She recounts her early childhood in India, traveling through the Indian outback on medical safaris with her missionary-doctor parents. She shares her encounter with Mahatma Gandhi, and her life as a physician and a mother of six. She beat cancer twice, and survived the trauma of being unexpectedly served with divorce papers at age 70, after 46 years of marriage.

Some of the books by Dr. Gladys McGarey
Some of the books by Dr. Gladys McGarey
(Image by Dr. Gladys McGarey)   Details   DMCA

Dr. Gladys was born in India in 1920--her mother went into sudden labor the moment she set eyes on the Taj Mahal. In books and presentations, Dr. Gladys has shared her previous life memories and feelings of guilt as the attendant at the birth in which Mumtaz Mahal died.

Fascinated by the Taj Mahal since I was a preschooler, I created one of my major works of wearable art with a focus on that magnificent monument to Mumtaz Mahal built by her bereaved husband. When I finally had the occasion to show this piece to Dr. Gladys in person, she tried it on and we were both thrilled!

Dr. Gladys wearing the cape from Meryl Ann Butler's 'Jewels of India' wearable art ensemble
Dr. Gladys wearing the cape from Meryl Ann Butler's 'Jewels of India' wearable art ensemble
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

In 1937 Gladys came to the United States from India to attend college and medical school. She began her medical practice at a time when women couldn't even own their own bank accounts.

Later, she co-founded the A.R.E. Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, where she and her former husband pioneered the integration of allopathic and holistic medical practices.

In 1978, along with neurosurgeon and holistic doctor, Norman Shealy, she and others co-founded the American Holistic Medical Association (now the Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine.)

Dr Gladys McGarey and Dr. C. Norman Shealy in the A.R.E. Meditation Garden, 2012
Dr Gladys McGarey and Dr. C. Norman Shealy in the A.R.E. Meditation Garden, 2012
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Dr. Gladys was an early pioneer in using acupuncture in the U.S. and she trained other physicians in how to utilize it.

While raising six children Dr. Gladys continued her medical practice, her research, and the advancement of birthing practices. She promoted natural childbirth and pioneered efforts to allow fathers in the delivery room. Among Dr. Gladys' innovations for natural birthing was the Baby Buggy Program founded in 1978, featuring a fully-equipped paramedical and emergency transport vehicle which was at-the-ready during home deliveries.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

An old soul if ever there was one...who is aware that we are born and die - not once - but many, many times. How many "lives well lived" does she have under her belt?

How much suffering has she relived over numerous incarnations?

How many lives has she improved and/or saved - over eons of time?

The fruit of her wholesome actions and thoughts: the life she has lived in the present.

A woman who appears to be continuing her centuries-long legacy of generosity, compassion and love.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 1:11:14 PM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Meryl Ann,

Thanks so much for sharing the life of this present-day Bodhisattva - a living inspiration.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 1:15:04 PM

Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Oh, thank you so much for your comments, Blair, I'm so glad you liked the article!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 11:08:27 PM

Jim Rash

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 10, 2023)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Meryl Ann has provided this reader with an excellent article about a dynamic female pioneer who pushed the envelope and swam against the tide of her fines. We will never be able to fully access Dr.Gladys McGareys contribution to society for she touched many stones turning them to diamonds throughout her many decades of service. Of particular enjoyment was the photo of her another of Meryl Ann, S crafted creations that has such soul vibrations pouring forth from every stitch sown. Thanks for sharing your wealth of knowledge.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 3:31:44 AM

Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jim Rash:   New Content

Thanks so much for your comment, Jim, I'm delighted that you enjoyed the article! ;-)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 6:12:13 PM

