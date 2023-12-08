103-Year-Old Mother of Holistic Medicine Shares Secrets of Longevity

Dr. Gladys Taylor McGarey is a medical pioneer, visionary, and author affectionately known around the world as the "Mother of Holistic Medicine" who I have been privileged to know and love for almost 40 years. She celebrated her 103rd birthday on November 30, 2023.

A true living legend, Dr. Gladys has just published her fifth book, "The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor's Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age." In it she shares extraordinary stories, eternal wisdom and her six actionable secrets to enjoying a life that is long, happy, and purpose-driven. And she shares her personal plan for her next decade!

She recounts her early childhood in India, traveling through the Indian outback on medical safaris with her missionary-doctor parents. She shares her encounter with Mahatma Gandhi, and her life as a physician and a mother of six. She beat cancer twice, and survived the trauma of being unexpectedly served with divorce papers at age 70, after 46 years of marriage.



Some of the books by Dr. Gladys McGarey

(Image by Dr. Gladys McGarey) Details DMCA



Dr. Gladys was born in India in 1920--her mother went into sudden labor the moment she set eyes on the Taj Mahal. In books and presentations, Dr. Gladys has shared her previous life memories and feelings of guilt as the attendant at the birth in which Mumtaz Mahal died.

Fascinated by the Taj Mahal since I was a preschooler, I created one of my major works of wearable art with a focus on that magnificent monument to Mumtaz Mahal built by her bereaved husband. When I finally had the occasion to show this piece to Dr. Gladys in person, she tried it on and we were both thrilled!



Dr. Gladys wearing the cape from Meryl Ann Butler's 'Jewels of India' wearable art ensemble

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



In 1937 Gladys came to the United States from India to attend college and medical school. She began her medical practice at a time when women couldn't even own their own bank accounts.

Later, she co-founded the A.R.E. Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, where she and her former husband pioneered the integration of allopathic and holistic medical practices.

In 1978, along with neurosurgeon and holistic doctor, Norman Shealy, she and others co-founded the American Holistic Medical Association (now the Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine.)



Dr Gladys McGarey and Dr. C. Norman Shealy in the A.R.E. Meditation Garden, 2012

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



Dr. Gladys was an early pioneer in using acupuncture in the U.S. and she trained other physicians in how to utilize it.

While raising six children Dr. Gladys continued her medical practice, her research, and the advancement of birthing practices. She promoted natural childbirth and pioneered efforts to allow fathers in the delivery room. Among Dr. Gladys' innovations for natural birthing was the Baby Buggy Program founded in 1978, featuring a fully-equipped paramedical and emergency transport vehicle which was at-the-ready during home deliveries.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).