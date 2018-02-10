Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Collective consciousness: the individual is gone

From No More Fake News

From flickr.com: Individual vs group {MID-246529}
Individual vs group
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"In the middle of all the brain-research going on, from one end of the planet to the other, there is the assumption that the individual doesn't really exist. He's a fiction. There is only the motion of particles in the brain. Therefore, nothing is inviolate, nothing is protected. Make the brain do A, make it do B; it doesn't matter. What matters is harmonizing these tiny particles, in order to build a collective consensus, in order to force a science of behavior." (The Underground, Jon Rappoport)

Individual power. Your power.

It stands as the essence of what the founding documents of the American Republic are all about, once you scratch below the surface a millimeter or so.

Therefore, it stands to reason that colleges and universities would be teaching courses in INDIVIDUAL POWER.

As soon as I write that, though, we all fall down laughing, because we understand the absurdity of such a proposition. Can you imagine Harvard endowing a chair in Individual Power?

Students would tear down the building in which such courses were taught. They've been carefully instructed that the individual is the greatest living threat to the planet.

If you can't see that as mind control, visit your local optometrist and get a 5prescription for glasses.

So we have this astonishing situation: the very basis of freedom has no reflection in the educational system.

You can say "individual" within certain limited contexts. You can say "power," if you're talking about nuclear plants, or if you're accusing someone of a crime, but if you put "individual" and "power" together and attribute a positive quality to the combination, you're way, way outside the consensus. You're crazy. You're committing some kind of treason.

In order to spot the deepest versions of educational brainwashing, YOU HAVE TO HAVE SOME STANDARD AGAINST WHICH YOU CAN COMPARE WHAT IS COMING DOWN THE PIPELINE INTO THE MINDS OF STUDENTS.

If you lack that standard, you miss most of the action.

If you lack that standard, you have already been worked over by the system.

And in this case, the standard is INDIVIDUAL POWER.

Clean it off, hose off the dirt, polish it, look at it, think about it, remember it.

Then you'll see some Grade-A prime mind control. Everywhere. Because schools either don't mention individual power, or they discredit it.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ms Nan

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Keep em coming Jon.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 at 9:22:56 PM

