 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Citizen Action, En Masse - Options For Ending Authoritarian Rule

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 523923
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Charles Hailey
Become a Fan

En Masse Democratic Revolt:

Earlier this month Caitlin Johnstone wrote an article titled Our Entire Civilization Is Structured Around Keeping Us From Realizing We Can Do This. Using the uprising in Sri Lanka, she points out how those in power must fear such an en masse citizen response. She also discusses what those in power do to suppress any mass unified action.

  • Our entire civilization is structured around preventing scenes like the one we're seeing in Sri Lanka today. Our education systems, our political systems, our media, our online information. Religions that have been around for thousands of years because the powerful endorsed and promulgated them are full of passages extolling the virtues of obedience, poverty, meekness, and rendering unto Caesar what is Caesar's. From the moment we are born our heads are filled with stories about why it's good and right to consent to the status quo and why it would be wrong to take back what has been stolen from us by a predatory ruling class.
  • This is why we're always inundated with messaging about the importance of civility and politeness any time people realize that they can simply confront corrupt officials in restaurants or at their homes to push for what they want. The managers of the oligarchic empire that rules over us are terrified that we will one day notice that there are a whole lot more of us than there are of them, and that there's really nothing they could do to stop us if we decided to replace them with a system that benefits ordinary people instead of an elite few.
  • Things will keep getting worse until we find a way to cut through the propaganda brain fog and rise like lions.

En Masse Democratic Vote:

There is another democratic tool that the powerful authoritarians equally fear. These authoritarian rulers use the same tools to suppress either en masse democratic revolt or en masse democratic vote. Authoritarian rulers fear both.

  • Yes, those few with excessive wealth and power also own the media and use it to distract and manipulate citizens. They keep us from unifying to stop their abusive greed by blaming our fellow, not-like-us, citizens for the abuse by the greedy. Some powerful authoritarians suppress our votes or define voting districts so they can stay in power. Some of these authoritarians use their wealth and media to manipulate primary voting so those candidates acceptable to them are on the ballot. Many voters experience the attacks on their voting rights and many others are successfully discouraged from voting by the media. Either way, the vote suppressors are delighted.
  • This suggests to me, the excessively wealthy and powerful also fear en masse, unified, voting - not just mob revolt.
  • What we need is more democratic participation. Democracy is not a spectator sport. In 2020, there were over 80.6 million registered voters, 33.7%, who didn't vote.

2020 Registered Voter Choices
2020 Registered Voter Choices
(Image by AndyWAWG)   Details   DMCA

  • Whether it's storming the presidential palace, the Bastille, the Capitol Building, or the Ballot Box, the People need to act en masse. The people must finally recognize their real abusers. Then they must ignore the propaganda and act en masse either peacefully or violently.

Revolt or Vote to End Authoritarian Rule?

Question is which en masse people's action against the powerful can the powerful most easily take advantage of and control the outcome? Remember, the Russian people's democratic revolution of 1917 for ending rule by an authoritarian royalty was eventually co-opted by another powerful group and subverted into an abusive totalitarian state. In Chile, the powerful are working hard to prevent the ratification of a new democratically written constitution.

What becomes critical to the success for either democratic people's action is the quick disempowerment of the powerful. Voting en masse is more likely to enable that necessary disempowerment. The voters can "cut through the propaganda brain fog and rise like lions."

Democracy Dies Without Participation
Democracy Dies Without Participation
(Image by Jeff Kurtz)   Details   DMCA

They can initiate this disempowerment by selecting and electing those those who best represent unity against the powerful. These unity candidates would quickly pass laws to equally protect and empower all citizens, including voting rights. They would also pass laws to disable damaging authoritarian systems and replace them with democratic ones. This includes transforming our ancient authoritarian economic system which has been key to enriching the powerful so they can buy our democracy.

Rate It | View Ratings

Charles Hailey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive, web admin, blogger

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Authoritarian Republican Self-Diagnosis: WE Have a Mental Health Problem!

Authoritarian Domination by 2030 in US!

Neocon Knees Crushing The Neck of Peace

What Is Humans Hunting Humans and What Are We Doing To END IT?

Predatory Capitalism: From Embracing It to Replacing It!

In 2030, Will We Still Be Celebrating July Fourth?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend