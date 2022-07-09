 
 
Neocon Knees Crushing The Neck of Peace

I started posting about these war-mongering neoconservatives back in 2007: their history, their embedded presence in our government and their persistent influence on our foreign policy to sacrifice our children for their greedy ends. Their primary tool is the Noble Lie.


Their lies have all led to various military debacles since WWII. They were deeply embedded in the GWB administration and helped lie us into invading Iraq. Now they have set us up to deepen the NATO/Ukraine conflict with Russia:
The main message of the neocons is that the US must predominate in military power in every region of the world, and must confront rising regional powers that could someday challenge US global or regional dominance, most important Russia and China. For this purpose, US military force should be pre-positioned in hundreds of military bases around the world and the US should be prepared to lead wars of choice as necessary. The United Nations is to be used by the US only when useful for US purposes...

The neocon outlook is based on an overriding false premise: that the US military, financial, technological, and economic superiority enables it to dictate terms in all regions of the world. It is a position of both remarkable hubris and remarkable disdain of evidence. Since the 1950s, the US has been stymied or defeated in nearly every regional conflict in which it has participated. Yet in the "battle for Ukraine," the neocons were ready to provoke a military confrontation with Russia by expanding NATO over Russia's vehement objections because they fervently believe that Russia will be defeated by US financial sanctions and NATO weaponry.

The neocon mindset is detailed in a book written in 1997 by Zbigniew Brzezinski. Note the text of this book resides on a CIA website. The book title is: THE GRAND CHESSBOARD - American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives.

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive, web admin, blogger

